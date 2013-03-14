Women's History Month: Faces of Feminism
Progress
'People who want equality and freedom for women can call themselves feminists,' says author and activist Alix Kates Shulman. For Women's History Month, hear authors including Shulman, Gloria Steinem, Erica Jong, Alice Walker, Dalma Heyn, and Bel Kaufman discuss the legacy and function of feminism, from Open Road Media.