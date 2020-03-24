‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and ‘In The Heights’ Debuts Postponed by Warner Bros.
Warner Bros. studio is postponing the debut of Wonder Woman 1984 and In the Heights due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes as the U.S. box office records zero revenue for the first time ever as the virus grips the nation and has forced the closure of movie theaters across the country. Wonder Woman, initially set for a release on June 5, will now debut in theaters on August 14. The release of In the Heights, a musical film that follows a Dominican-American community in New York’s Washington Heights, is postponed indefinitely. “When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and [we] are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theaters on Aug. 14,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Picture Group. “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”