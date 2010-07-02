World Cup Ghana vs. Uruguay

CHEAT SHEET
The fairy tale has ended for Ghana, the last African team still in the World Cup. The team’s prospects looked hopeful in the quarterfinal game against Uruguay on Friday, until the very end of extra time—when Ghana missed a penalty kick and Uruguay won the shootout 4-2, after a 1-1 draw. The victory sent Uruguay to the semifinals for the first time in four decades, while the African team left heartbroken, its players crying on the field. Earlier in the day, the Netherlands came from behind in a pulsating game to beat Brazil, 2-1, and advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1998.