ALL ABOUT ME World Leader Loses Patience With Trump Over Vanity Photo It was supposed to be a quick photo but the U.S. president had other ideas.

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Donald Trump turned a brief photo opportunity with global leaders into an awkward press conference that tested a key ally’s patience.

The moment unfolded shortly after Trump landed in the Philippines for the ASEAN Summit, en route to meeting in China with President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week.

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Donald Trump waves US and Philippine flags, which he received from a child, after disembarking Air Force One upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on November 17, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/Pool

Shortly after landing in Manila, the 80-year-old president joined the leaders of India, Japan and Australia for a family photograph ahead of a meeting of the “Quad”, the four-nation security partnership aimed at countering China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.

But what was supposed to be a quick photo before the leaders headed inside for discussions soon turned into an impromptu press conference when Trump decided to take questions from the assembled press—just as his staff tried to get them out.

Narendra Modi attempts to usher Trump into the Quad meeting at the Solaire hotel in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria Carlos Barria/REUTERS

As reporters began firing questions at Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared increasingly impatient, at one point making gestures seemingly intended to usher the U.S. president, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese towards the meeting.

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“Shall we move?” he asked.

The other leaders looked keen to leave, but Trump continued answering questions, inviting individual journalists to have their turn as Albanese, Takaichi and Modi waited in silence.

US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pose for a family photo, as they attend a Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) meeting, at the Solaire hotel in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“See, I get these questions,” he said to Modi at one point, oblivious to the Indian Prime Minister’s desire to just get down to business. “Very tough.”

Analyzing the exchange later, commentators on News 18, a major Indian English-language news TV network, appeared somewhat perplexed about the display of presidential self-indulgence.

“Modi was trying to suggest that the four leaders move towards the meeting arena because every second counts, viewers,” one of the network’s hosts observed as he explained the scenes.

“There’s only 40 minutes for conversation, and 10 of those minutes got eaten up, chewed up really by this impromptu press conference where a barrage of questions on a range of issues were fired at Donald Trump.”

Another commentator said Modi “was clearly uncomfortable.”

“And yet, Trump was quite happy to take questions. And in fact, but for his aides who came in to end this impromptu news conference, he would have even taken more questions from the reporters,” he added.

During the brief press conference, the president was asked about a series of technology and financial outages affecting the United States, including disruptions involving Microsoft, the FAA and United Airlines. Trump brushed off concerns, declaring: “It’s life.”

“When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine,” Trump added.

He then pivoted to America’s rare-earth ambitions, boasting that the United States would catch up with China within 10 months and have everything it needed—a claim experts say is highly unlikely given China’s dominance in rare-earth mining and processing.

Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Trump also found time to dispense compliments, describing Modi as “a very tough man” before adding that Japan’s Takaichi might be even tougher. He then turned to Albanese and joked: “We’re ok too.”

The exchange was somewhat awkward given the occasional tension between India and the U.S. in recent months.

Trump imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods and penalized India over its purchases of Russian oil, while his administration’s engagement with Pakistan has also caused friction.

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The two leaders have since worked to repair relations, including through a trade agreement framework announced in February.

The timing of the photo opportunity was also significant. Quad leaders were gathering for their first summit in two years, with discussions focused on critical minerals, artificial intelligence, maritime security and military cooperation—all areas where the four countries are seeking to reduce their dependence on China.

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