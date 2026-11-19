BACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIAL Score Up to $300 Off Remarkable’s Distraction-Proof Paper Tablets Whether you’re looking for a universally crowd-pleasing holiday gift for the professional on your list or just trying to level up your own note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s paper-like tablets are the ultimate upgrade. Remarkable.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with its innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s paper-like digital notebooks (the Paper Pure, the Paper Pro, and the Paper Pro Move) let users experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and more.

The top-rated Paper models feature crisp screen quality, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Reamrkable paper tablets feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye. The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Remarkable Remarkable Paper Pro Move See At Remarkable

Remarkable’s Paper Pro Move delivers the same distraction-free note-taking as the original Paper Pure device, but with a 7.3-inch display that offers bright, deep colors and provides a unique writing experience when paired with Remarkable’s custom-developed markers. The digital ink appears instantly, and every pen stroke has the perfect amount of friction to make it feel like you’re writing on paper. The Remarkable Paper Pro, on the other hand, is the brand’s most advanced (and largest) model, designed with an 11.8 color display and a built-in reading light.

Remarkable Remarkable Paper Pro See At Remarkable

Ready to make the ultimate upgrade to the premier digital notebook on the market? Now’s the time to invest. For a limited time, Remarkable is offering up to $300 off the Remarkable Paper Pro and the Remarkable Paper Pro Move bundles (refurbished models included!). Whether you’re using them for work, school, or journaling, Remarkable’s digital notebooks are the ultimate all-in-one note-taking devices.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register