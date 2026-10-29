DOWN FOR THE COUNT WWE Legend Shares Health Update After Shock Fall Ric Flair said he faces one more round of surgery and a skin graft. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con # 3

WWE icon Ric Flair updated fans on his health after a shock fall in Florida. “One more surgery and one more possible skin graft, and then I will be good to go! Thank you @USFHealth Eye Institute!” he said in a post on X. Flair reportedly fell while crossing a street in Tampa, Florida, on Friday while recovering from a blood clot in his leg. The fall caused severe cuts to his head and eye. On Saturday, Flair posted a picture of himself with an eye bandage and thanked fans and well-wishers for their support. “Thank you all for the messages and prayers. I will get back to you each individually as I get stronger. Thank you to all the Tampa General Hospital staff and doctors that put up with me until 4:30am. I appreciate you all and thank you for everything you did for me!” Flair was the first WWE two-time Hall of Fame inductee and a 16-time world heavyweight champion.

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