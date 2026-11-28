R.I.P. WWE Star Dies at 38 Bronson Reed died from complications weeks after an injury. WWE/WWE via Getty Images

Get the Beast Digest newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Wrestler Jermaine Haley, better known by his WWE ring name Bronson Reed, died Friday from “medical complications.” He was 38 years old. WWE announced Haley’s death Friday night in a social media post. “WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s family, friends and fans,” the post read. “Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague.” Haley is survived by his daughter and his wife Paige, who is pregnant with their second child. Haley, born in Adelaide, South Australia, made his WWE main roster debut in 2022. He won the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024, and was an NXT North American champion. Haley previously competed as Jonah Rock, or J-Rock, before switching to the ring name Bronson Reed for the WWE circuit. Haley was injured during the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 7. This was his last competition, and the company has not released any further details about the cause of his death.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options