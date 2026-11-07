BIG RED MACHINE WWE Star Emerges as Favorite in Red State Senate Appointment After decades in the ring, the former wrestler could be headed for the Senate. Joe Camporeale/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect/ Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports # 1

Former WWE legend Glenn Jacobs has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Tennessee Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn in the Senate, according to a new report. Two Republican officials familiar with the matter said the 59-year-old has a major advantage, citing his longstanding relationship with Blackburn. This comes after reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is not being considered for the soon-to-be-vacant seat. “Based on [what happened], it’s even more likely for Glenn,” one of the operatives told The Washington Sun. In October, Jacobs told the Fox News Rundown podcast about the speculation: “Well, for me, that is something that I’m very honored that people would say about me.” After decades in the WWE ring as the wrestler Kane, Jacobs entered politics when he won his campaign for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, in 2018. He was re-elected in 2022 and served out his final term until Sept. 1 this year. Blackburn will officially appoint her successor when she takes office in January.

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