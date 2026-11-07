WWE Star Emerges as Favorite in Red State Senate Appointment

Former WWE legend Glenn Jacobs has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Tennessee Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn in the Senate, according to a new report. Two Republican officials familiar with the matter said the 59-year-old has a major advantage, citing his longstanding relationship with Blackburn. This comes after reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is not being considered for the soon-to-be-vacant seat. “Based on [what happened], it’s even more likely for Glenn,” one of the operatives told The Washington Sun. In October, Jacobs told the Fox News Rundown podcast about the speculation: “Well, for me, that is something that I’m very honored that people would say about me.” After decades in the WWE ring as the wrestlerKane, Jacobs entered politics when he won his campaign for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, in 2018. He was re-elected in 2022 and served out his final term until Sept. 1 this year. Blackburn will officially appoint her successor when she takes office in January.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First monththen $5.99/month
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime
Annual
$35
First yearthen $59.99/year
Discounted annual rate - Save 47%
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
Best Value
Premium
$79
First yearthen $119.99/year
Discounted annual rate
Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*
Premium ad-free reading
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
Account (completed)
Payment (completed)
Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
1Account
2Payment
3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
OR
Loading subscription options
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First monththen $5.99/month
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime
Annual
$35
First yearthen $59.99/year
Discounted annual rate - Save 47%
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
Best Value
Premium
$79
First yearthen $119.99/year
Discounted annual rate
Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*
Premium ad-free reading
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.