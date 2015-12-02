Yahoo Board to Discuss Potential Sale

CHEAT SHEET
Yahoo’s board is scheduled to meet this week to consider selling its core Internet business and weigh the future of its company, a source told Reuters on Tuesday. During the meetings, set for Wednesday through Friday, the board will discuss the potential sale as well as whether to move forward with a plan to spin off more than $30 billion in shares of Chinese Internet giant Alibaba, The Wall Street Journal first reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Yahoo declined to comment on the report. News of the meeting comes as Chief Executive Marissa Mayer faces increasing pressure over Yahoo’s performance.