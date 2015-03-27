CHEAT SHEET
    Yemen’s Prez Welcomed in Saudi Arabia

    Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

    Yemen President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital, a day after a Saudi-led coalition began bombing Houthi rebels in his native country, officials said Thursday. Hadi was forced to flee his home Wednesday, when rebels seized control of the city of Aden, where he took refuge after the Houthis took control of capital city of Sanaa in January. Officials said Hadi will travel to Egypt for an Arab League summit on Saturday. Saudi forces began the strikes Wednesday while Egypt and other countries are planning to support a ground operation. The U.S. said it will also offer logistical and intelligence support.

