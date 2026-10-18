BLOCKBUSTER ‘You Can See Everything’ Scores Biggest Doc Opening in 13 Years The three-hour Nathan Fielder film earned an estimated $15 million at the box office on opening weekend. A24

A24’s You Can See Everything has earned the highest opening weekend for any documentary since the 2013 concert doc One Direction: This Is Us. The three-hour Nathan Fielder film earned an estimated $15 million at the box office on opening weekend, taking the No. 2 spot behind Paramount’s Street Fighter. One Direction: This Is Us raked in $15.8 million during its opening weekend. For context, Amazon’s Melania earned $7.1 million during its debut. You Can See Everything has reaped some of the best reviews of any movie this year, holding a 99 percent critics score and a 98 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. A24 says the film sold out more than 2,000 screenings as of Sunday morning. The Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim meta-documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the private life of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Excluding music documentaries, it’s the biggest opening weekend for a documentary since Fahrenheit 9/11 in 2004, which set the all-time unadjusted opening record with $23.9 million. The movie is already a win for A24, which spent less than $10 million on the doc’s production and marketing.

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