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‘You Can See Everything’ Scores Biggest Doc Opening in 13 Years

The three-hour Nathan Fielder film earned an estimated $15 million at the box office on opening weekend.

Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes in "You Can See Everything."

A24

By Lauren Hartley

A24’s You Can See Everything has earned the highest opening weekend for any documentary since the 2013 concert doc One Direction: This Is Us. The three-hour Nathan Fielder film earned an estimated $15 million at the box office on opening weekend, taking the No. 2 spot behind Paramount’s Street Fighter. One Direction: This Is Us raked in $15.8 million during its opening weekend. For context, Amazon’s Melania earned $7.1 million during its debut. You Can See Everything has reaped some of the best reviews of any movie this year, holding a 99 percent critics score and a 98 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. A24 says the film sold out more than 2,000 screenings as of Sunday morning. The Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim meta-documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the private life of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Excluding music documentaries, it’s the biggest opening weekend for a documentary since Fahrenheit 9/11 in 2004, which set the all-time unadjusted opening record with $23.9 million. The movie is already a win for A24, which spent less than $10 million on the doc’s production and marketing.

Read it at TheWrap

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