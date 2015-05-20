Young Blood Helps Heal Old Broken Bones

CHEAT SHEET
New research suggests that young blood cells secrete a molecule that speeds up the healing of older, broken bones, according to a study published in Nature Communications on Tuesday. Scientists from the Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto and Duke University injected the blood of younger mice into older mice with fractured legs and found that it sped up the healing process to match the time it took for the younger mice to heal. Researchers must now identify the chemical nature of the moelcule secreted by young blood cells that older cells no longer produce. While the study is still in its infancy, it could prove to be helpful in aging humans.