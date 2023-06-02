Young Brothers Playing With Kittens Killed in Hail of Bullets

Read it at Lebanon Daily News
Two brothers, ages 8 and 9, were killed this week while playing with their kittens outside their home in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Police said the target of the shooting was a teen who had a beef with the suspects—and Jesus Perez-Salome and 9-year-old Sebastian Perez-Salome were caught in the hail of bullets. “They had nothing to do with this, and their mother lost two of her children that evening,” Lebanon District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said. Joshua Lugo-Perez, 19, was also killed, and a neighbor was wounded. The Lebanon Daily News reports that two of the three suspects have been arrested.