One young Republican said the party had become trapped in an online echo chamber.

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Young MAGA supporters are turning on each other after a crushing midterm election defeat.

Young voters helped propel Donald Trump back to the White House in 2024, with 47 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds backing him, up from 36 percent in 2020.

Frustrated by rising costs and economic uncertainty under Biden, many saw Trump as a welcome alternative. But that support is now showing signs of cracking.

Trump's approval rating has sunk to one of the lowest in history. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Following a bruising midterm defeat, which saw Democrats retake Congress and the Republicans lose several traditionally safe seats amid frustration with rising gas prices fuelled by Trump’s war with Iran, young conservatives are questioning what went wrong.

“There’s a lot of young people in MAGA who feel lost,” a former Republican Senate staffer told The Washington Post the day after the election.

For some, the blame lies squarely within the Republican Party.

Alex Bruesewitz, a 29-year-old former Trump campaign aide, accused Republicans of losing touch with ordinary voters while becoming obsessed with their online following.

“Our candidates have worse vibes, worse aura, and no message. So, not a recipe for success,” he said.

He argued that Republican politicians had become trapped in an online echo chamber, mistaking the views of right-wing influencers for the mood of the wider electorate.

Trump and Vance have courted "dude" influencers and podcasters to reach young male voters. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

“Republicans have lived in this false world where they open their X feed and they see something that’s being posted by a right-wing influencer, and they think that is the sentiment of the American voter base,” he said.

“Our politicians spent too much time on X, and less time on normal-people social media channels.”

Republican House staffer Nate Lucas delivered a similarly blunt assessment, warning that the party needed to stop chasing viral posts and start listening to voters.

“It’s an opportunity for them to have a gut-check moment, where they need to get away from thinking that the only thing that’s important about their job is to win Twitter, to have the most ‘based’ tweet.

“They need to go out. They need to touch grass. They need to talk to human beings,” he said.

Rising gas prices are just one of many reasons why Donald Trump and the GOP suffered brutal midterm results. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

But he added that he is not optimistic that the party will be able to win back the young voters it attracted in 2024.

“It’ll be challenging for politicians to capture the momentum that MAGA had with 18- to 29-year-olds in future elections because of the scar tissue that remains from 2025 to now,” he said.

Others, however, insist the MAGA movement is far from finished.

Texas Rep. Brandon Gill, 32, insisted MAGA remained central to the party’s identity, declaring: “The Republican Party is the party of conservatism. That’s what MAGA is, and I think we’re going to stay that way.”

North Carolina Rep. Addison McDowell, the second-youngest Republican in Congress, was similarly reluctant to write off the movement despite losing his own deep-red district.

“I don’t think that a political movement died Tuesday,” he told The Post.

Vianca Rodriguez, 29, a former Trump administration communications official, was also optimistic about MAGA’s future and blamed congressional Republicans for failing the president by not delivering on his agenda.

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“Trump is still cool, MAGA is still ‘in’ and the brand isn’t going anywhere,” she said. “Trump gets it, we get it, but he can’t deliver America First alone—and too many congressional Republicans failed to advance his agenda,” she added.

Meanwhile, Parker Malphrus, a 21-year-old chairman of the College Republicans chapter at George Washington University, told The Post he viewed the election as a rejection of the political status quo rather than a definitive repudiation of Trump.

Still, he acknowledged that the movement faces an identity crisis, with no obvious successor or clear direction.

“There is very much room for another big brand to be made—but I’m not sure at the moment,” he said.