Your Photos Might Be In Danger as Apple Ditches My Photo Stream Feature

Apple users, be warned—some of your latest photos might be about to disappear from some of your devices. Later this month, Apple says it is removing the My Photo Stream feature. The feature, which automatically creates an album of your most recent photos that is shared across devices, will disappear, leaving any photos not uploaded to a cloud service stuck on the device where they were captured. Don’t worry, though; there’s still time to upload your photos or save them to your library on the device where you want them stored. “The photos in My Photo Stream are already stored on at least one of your devices, so as long as you have the device with your originals, you won’t lose any photo,” Apple wrote on its website.