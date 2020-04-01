YouTube Plans to Release a TikTok Competitor by the End of the Year: Report

Read it at The Information
YouTube plans to release a short-form video competitor to TikTok by the end of 2020, The Information reports, citing two anonymous people familiar with the matter. The feature, available within the main YouTube app, will reportedly be called “Shorts,” and it will allow users to set short videos to various songs YouTube has licensed, according to the report, much as TikTok does. The Chinese app has become one of the biggest tech successes of the past five years, passing a billion users in 2019.