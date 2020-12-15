Get Yourself What You Really Want With This Zappos Sale

If you’re like me, you’re frequently disappointed by the gifts you receive. It’s the thought that counts, and that’s true, but there are things you need to just buy for yourself. Running shoes and winter coats fall into that category for me. Thankfully, Zappos is currently having a Treat Yourself sale, where they are taking an extra 10% off sale items so you can get what you really want this holiday season. We’ve rounded up some great deals.

Nike Renew Run: If you’re planning on running more in 2021, check out these Nike running shoes. They have excellent cushioning and stability so you can be confident in your stride.

Nike Renew Run Down From $90 Buy at Zappos $ 71

The North Face Leefine Lightweight Jacket: This puffer provides excellent warmth with minimal bulk. It has a hood in case it rains and nice pockets to keep your hands warm as well.

The North Face Leefine Lightweight Jacket Down From $250 Buy at Zappos $ 150

Columbia Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket: Looking for a puffer? This one will keep you warm in the coldest of temps. It has a faux down fill, and is machine washable, too.

Columbia Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket Down From $160 Buy at Zappos $ 105

Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81: Onitsuka makes some of my favorite everyday sneakers, and at this price, these are basically a steal. Not only are these stylish, they’re comfortable on your feet as well.

Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81 Down From $80 Buy at Zappos $ 57

