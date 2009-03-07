Zimbabwe Crash Probed

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
Zimbabwe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change will carry out an independent investigation of the car crash Thursday that killed his wife, Susan. The party also says the prime minister, who is now undergoing treatment in Botswana, should have had a police escort. “Logic would have demanded that police escort be provided to the prime minister to warn other traffic and this tragedy could have been avoided,” a party representative said. Officials say they do not suspect foul play caused the accident, in which Tsvangirai suffered some head and neck injuries. The truck that collided with the former opposition leader’s car belonged to a partner organization of USAID, US officials say.