Fiona generated immense interest nine years ago after she was born prematurely and managed to survive.

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Fiona, the famous Cincinnati Zoo hippopotamus who swallowed a hat someone threw into her enclosure last week, has died after round-the-clock attempts to save her.

The hippo, who drew global attention after she was born prematurely nine years ago, received extensive treatment over the past few days for the medical emergency, but it was unsuccessful.

Fiona the hippo in 2020. She drew immense interest in 2017 when vets and zookeepers worked to keep her alive after she was born six weeks prematurely. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said in a statement Thursday.

“The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful, and she did not recover,” it added. “We know everyone in the community will be crushed by this news, as we all are.”

Fiona sadly did not survive the medical emergency, the Cincinnati Zoo announced Thursday. X/CincinnatiZoo

On Tuesday, the zoo said that since surgery wasn’t an option given her size, it would trying various methods to get her to pass the object.

“Our veterinary team and hippo care staff are monitoring her around the clock and doing everything they can to help her pass the object safely,” it said. “Her care team is cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self.”

One method was vibration plate.

“The hope is that the vibrations will help encourage movement through her digestive tract and help the object pass,” the zoo said in a social media post.

They said Tuesday that the hat was “accidentally tossed” into the 9-year-old’s habitat. The identity of the person responsible wasn’t immediately clear.

The typical lifespan of a hippopotamus is generally between 40 to 50 years. When in captivity, they can live longer due to expert care.

In January 2017, Fiona was born six weeks premature, weighing only 29 pounds. She could not walk, nurse, or keep own body temperature regulated. As vets and zookeepers worked to keep her alive, her plight drew immense interest, and over $200,000 was raised by local businesses selling “Team Fiona” merchandise.

Fiona shortly after her premature birth in February 2017 X/CincinnatiZoo

Seven months after her birth, she was a healthy 462 pounds.

It's official! Fiona is the world's sassiest hippo ever! Here she is inside pestering her mom Bibi while she eats. 💯💕👑😎 pic.twitter.com/6dRXzvDDHL — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 1, 2017