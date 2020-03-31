CHEAT SHEET
Zoom Lawsuit Claims It’s Illegally Disclosing Personal Data
Zoom Video Communications Inc., which owns the videoconferencing service that’s quickly become a staple of pandemic-lockdown life, has been sued for illegally disclosing private user information, according to a lawsuit filed in California. The suit claims Zoom has disclosed private data to third parties like Facebook without warning users. The lawsuit alleges that Zoom’s user agreement does not meet California’s Consumer Privacy Act standards and that the company’s “wholly inadequate program design and security measures have resulted, and will continue to result, in unauthorized disclosure of its users’ personal information.”