What do you like to drink after a shift? “I like Boiler Maker combinations. Rye whiskey and an ice-cold pilsner or lager usually fits the bill.”

What is the all-time best dive bar jukebox song? “‘September’ by Earth, Wind, & Fire.”

After all these years bartending and creating drinks, do you still enjoy going out to bars? “Absolutely! We’re in a special time where bars are being more thoughtful and creative than ever before. We all have a firsthand experience to know what it feels like without them.”

Name the first good drink you ever drank and where you had it. “First proper cocktail I drank was a Southside at Pegu Club.”

What book on cocktails or spirits is your go-to resource? “Cocktail Codex. I use it as a frame of reference. I would describe my personal cocktail style as experimental classic. Anytime I get inspiration for a new cocktail or flavor pairing, I use the Codex as a guide to stay grounded. I try to execute the vision for my drinks within some sort of classic drink template.”

What’s your favorite cocktail and food pairing? “Bamboo with ceviche or red fish crudo. There’s a special affinity between the salinity of dry sherry and fresh fish.”

Who is your favorite fictional bartender? “Kevin Ball from Shameless. Bartending is probably his weakest skillset; however, he finds common ground to relate to everyone that walks into his establishment.”

Is there one person (dead or alive) you’d like to make a cocktail for? “Denzel Washington. That man still uses a flip phone and commits to memorizing phone numbers. I’d love to share stories with him.”

What’s your favorite shot-and-a-beer combination? “Calvados and dry pear cider.”

What is the one tool that you always make sure to pack when you’re traveling for business? “My V-peeler. It’s an essential tool to get the perfect amount of pith when expressing citrus.”

Javelle Taft is the head bartender of the award-winning bar Death & Co NYC

Interview has been condensed and edited.