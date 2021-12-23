5 Teens Caught After Armed Carjacking of Dem Congresswoman
THAT WAS QUICK
Five teenagers were charged in Delaware after they were found in a vehicle that had been stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), police said Thursday. All five suspects were apprehended as they attempted to flee the scene, about 45 miles from the site of the Wednesday afternoon robbery. Josiah Brown, 19, had been carrying the keys to Scanlon’s blue SUV, police said. He was charged by the FBI with carjacking, a weapons offense, and aiding and abetting. Three other males, aged 16, 15, and 13, and a 14-year-old female were each charged with receiving stolen property. All but the 15-year-old, who was also charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief, were released to their parents or guardians. There was no indication the teens knew they’d targeted Scanlon, who was unharmed. According to the FBI, Brown has since “provided a written apology to the victim, indicating that he was sorry for stealing the car and for pointing a gun at her.”