In another lifetime (the year 2019), we used to think about summer and fantasize about all the things we would do. We would be going outside. There would be activities. We might even see people. We were so young and innocent then.

The current instinct to hunker down and hide under a blanket is, at the very least, being met with a deluge of TV options. As in: So. Much. TV. It’s almost laughable to think that anyone could possibly watch a mere fraction of it, let alone all of it. The saving grace, we guess, is that at least there’s something for everyone?

We sifted through the literal hundreds—hundreds!—of new and returning series coming in the next few months. From returning hits, multiple Real Housewives, shows starring very famous people, things that just seem like they might be fun, and, obviously, that Game of Thrones series, here’s 50 you might want to check out, organized by premiere date.

Happy hermiting.

Pistol

Tues. May 31, Hulu

Summer kicks off, appropriately, with a blend of nostalgia and chaos. The kinetic mayhem of the Sex Pistols is brought to life here by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle. It's interesting to harbor such a soft spot for a band that made its name through rebellion and provocation that we crave an earnest and almost wistful look back at their journey. But we are all so very old, so here we are.

The Real Housewives of Dubai

Wed. June 1, Bravo

We have so many questions about The Real Housewives of Dubai, the first official international season of the venerable/deplorable (Real Housewives is rife with dichotomy) franchise to air on Bravo. Questions like, “Why?” “How?” “Huh?” And, “Give it to me now.” An early trailer for the series was essentially three minutes of footage that screams, “Look at how rich we are!” To which we Bravo fans reply, “Gladly!”

Borgen

Thurs. June 2, Netflix

The thing about Borgen is that the people who have watched Borgen are absolutely obsessed with Borgen, and those who have not watched Borgen react each time it’s brought up by asking, “What the hell is Borgen?” It is a Danish political thriller, one that has become a global hit on Netflix and is often praised for its prescient real-world parallels, particularly here in the U.S. A new season is coming, which means you, too, can now become a Borgen evangelist.

This Is Going to Hurt

Thurs. June 2, AMC+

In this house, we support any and all things Paddington, which happily includes this new series starring the voice of the greatest cinematic bear there’s ever been, Ben Whishaw. This Is Going to Hurt already aired in the U.K. to raves. (Unsurprising. Again, Paddington’s involved.) Whishaw is a doctor bumbling through the stress of a job that, wouldn’t you know it, turns out to be quite high-stakes.

The Boys

Fri. June 3, Prime Video

Very original joke coming on the occasion of Season 3 soon coming to Prime Video: The Boys are back in town! Hey-o! First time anyone’s made that reference with this series. It’s a show that manages to be both edgy and fun, a satire of superhero series and also perhaps the truest version of one there’s ever been—which is to say there’s so much death and blood. And the trailer for Season 3 suggests there’s going to be a helluva lot more of both.

Floor Is Lava

Fri. June 3, Netflix

I will watch every single episode of this game show without a single regret. If something catastrophic happened and all of TV has been wiped off the face of the Earth and all there is left is Floor Is Lava to watch, I would be ecstatic. Long live Floor Is Lava.

P-Valley

Fri. June 3, Starz

P-Valley was the show that, in its first season, critics would plead with anyone who would listen, insisting that this was the underrated series that they absolutely should watch. Of course, a gritty drama about the lives of strip club workers in the Dirty Delta is a tough sell for the masses. But anyone who did watch knows that there was something special—and, sure, juicy and titillating—about this show.

Physical

Fri. June 3, Apple TV+

Our personal religion dictates that we fully support any and every endeavor the flawless and impeccable Rose Byrne takes on. And so, while there may have been some raised eyebrows about the tone of Physical—which was sold as a romp about the rise of aerobics-related businesses in the ’80s—there was no denying Byrne’s ferocious performance as a housewife unleashed, unfiltered and unapologetic as she seizes her power.

Irma Vep

Mon. June 6, HBO

In addition to being the most fun new TV show title of the summer to say out loud (Try it! Just repeat “Irma Vep” to yourself a few times. It’s a hoot!), Irma Vep boasts the promise of Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander finally in a new role worthy of her attention-grabbing talents. Everything else about it is almost too heady to pithily describe—there are meta layers cascading from this thing like the world’s most elaborate tutu. But the show is near the top of many critics’ most-anticipated lists.

That’s My Time With David Letterman

Tues. June 7, Netflix

In this series, a stand-up comedian does a set, then chats with Dave Letterman about it after. Basically, it’s a series version of that thing from The Late Show, in which… a stand-up comedian does a set, then chats with Dave Letterman about it after. If it ain’t broke…

Ms. Marvel

Wed. June 8, Disney+

Another Marvel series would typically have us rolling our eyes so hard we’d strain an optical muscle. (Are there muscles in your eye?) But with an aesthetic that makes it seem, for once, that the superhero series is coming to life from comic-book pages and a long-overdue influx of diversity—sure-to-be breakout star Iman Vellani is the titular hero—this one actually merits the typical Marvel-universe hype.

Queer as Folk

Thurs. June 9, Peacock

Gay sex! Butts! Inclusivity! It’s the Holy Trinity of things to be excited about. This new reimagination of the legendary Queer as Folk series, which has two previous iterations, one in the U.K. and one American version, promises all three. This new story is set in New Orleans and co-stars Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis. Laissez le bon temps rouler!

For All Mankind

Fri. June 10, Apple TV+

This is the best drama series on TV and not nearly enough of you have watched it. Fix this!

Peaky Blinders

Fri. June 10, Netflix

A runner-up for the TV Show Title That’s Most Fun to Say Out Loud award, Peaky Blinders is another one of those series with an obsessive cult following. This will be the sixth season, which is good news if you’re in the market for a new series to binge, specifically one that stars Cillian Murphy as a cunning crime boss in post-WWI England. It’s a niche market, but you never know!

Becoming Elizabeth

Sun. June 12, Starz

A harrowing reality series about a woman who agrees to undergo thousands of dollars worth of plastic surgery in order to exact the physical likeness of the Queen of England, or a costume drama about the young woman who would become Elizabeth I? We’ll all find out on June 12.

Evil

Sun. June 12, Paramount+

This is the kookiest, cleverest, kind-of-scary series on TV. The creators of The Good Wife and The Good Fight tread into supernatural territory here, and it’s a surprisingly rewarding complement to their procedural drama bona fides. The result is a series that, in one Daily Beast plot description, includes “a horned demon urinating in the corner of their bedroom” and “a flirty monster who makes sure to take out her retainer before taking a bite out of you.” Who could resist?

30 for 30: Dream On

Wed. June 15, ESPN

It has come to my attention that people enjoy sports. Interesting life choice. That said, I think we can all be excited for this new 30 for 30 documentary, which focuses on the 1996 Women’s Basketball USA Olympic team. With the future of professional women’s basketball in their hands, the team weathered a 15-month road trip ahead of a stunning undefeated gold-medal run at the Atlanta games. Put some respect on their names!

Love, Victor

Wed. June 15, Hulu

Love, Victor, a sister series to the landmark teen coming-out film Love, Simon, was always going to make me cry every episode. That was a given. What surprised me is that the series evolved from a copycat version of the film into something tender, complicated, and incredibly emotional about what it’s like for a teenage boy to embrace who he is and for a family to grapple with what it truly means to love unconditionally.

Father of the Bride

Thurs. June 16, Hulu

Whoever thought, “Let’s do Father of the Bride again, but this time with Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan”: You’re crazy and a genius and I hope you got a big raise.

The Old Man

Thurs. June 16, FX

Jeff Bridges is: The Old Man.

Players

Thurs. June 16, Paramount+

American Vandal was a masterpiece of comedic television. It was a sendup of the true-crime docuseries genre that was so spot-on and meticulous that some people had no idea it was satire. The creators of that series are now applying that treatment to the world of gaming with Players, which should zoom to the top of any must-see list this summer.

Rutherford Falls

Thurs. June 16, Peacock

Ed Helms is always charming. In Rutherford Falls, he is, it turns out, also charming. Who’d have guessed?

The Bear

Thurs. June 23, Hulu

The Bear is about a fine-dining chef working in Michelin-starred restaurants who, after a family tragedy, is forced to move back home to work at his family’s sandwich shop. The plot is whatever, but the important news is that it stars a high-ranking member of the Biggest TV Crush list: former Shameless star Jeremy Allen White. Exciting!

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Thurs. June 23, Bravo

In the trailer for the second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, one woman asks, “What made you think she was a lesbian?” and another responds, “Her eyebrows.” It’s art, and it’s coming June 23.

Chloe

Fri. June 24, Prime Video

This is another “everyone loved it when it aired in the U.K. a while ago and now it’s finally airing in the U.S.” series. A girl named Becky obsessively follows her childhood friend Chloe’s social media. When Chloe suddenly dies, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates her former life. Sounds creepy as hell, and we’re into it.

Loot

Fri. June 24, Apple TV+

A new Maya Rudolph TV series! That’s the whole endorsement!

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Fri. June 24, Netflix

Trying to get the punctuation in this show’s title right gave me an aneurysm, but we’ll forgive that annoyance because the South Korean remake of Netflix’s Spanish hit is an incredibly exciting prospect.

Westworld

Sun. June 26, HBO

So Westworld is still a thing, huh? Who knew! I remember exactly zero things that happened in the last season, but confusion seems to be this show’s brand anyway so it probably doesn’t matter.

Only Murders in the Building

Tues. June 28, Hulu

This series was so darned delightful. The comedy trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and… Selena Gomez (?) should make absolutely no sense, but it worked so well. A murder mystery with cozy humorous vibes seems strange on paper, but we can’t wait for more.

Stranger Things

Fri. July 1, Netflix

Will the Demogorgon return to the Upside Down while Eleven makes the Christmas lights twinkle as Winona Ryder shakes? Disclaimer: I rarely can follow what’s happening in this show, but the second half of the fourth season premieres July 1 so there’s about a month left to figure it out.

The Terminal List

Fri. July 1, Prime Video

Chris Pratt stars as a Navy SEAL in your dad’s new favorite show.

Maggie

Wed. July 6, Hulu

Maggie is a rom-com series about a psychic who sees her own future with a stranger she encounters. It’s a cute concept!

Black Bird

Fri. July 8, Apple TV+

Great news for all of us who have a daily routine of searching for fresh photos of Taron Egerton’s newly swole body. (Wait, am I the only one?) In any case, he stars as a convicted drug dealer who is given the opportunity to avoid his 10-year sentence if he agrees to enter a maximum security prison and elicit a confession from an alleged serial killer who’s there.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin

Sat. July 9, Lifetime

It’s bizarre that this controversial book—sibling incest?!—has inspired such a rabid fanbase, but Lifetime has made a cottage industry out of capitalizing on its popularity. The Origin will be its fourth Flowers in the Attic project, this one a miniseries with the eclectic cast of Jemima Rooper, Max Irons, Kelsey Grammer, and Kate Mulgrew.

The Bachelorette

Mon. July 11, ABC

One day, our long national nightmare will be over and this franchise will go away. Until then, there’s another season of The Bachelorette for us all to pretend to be above watching but instead devour each new episode in secret.

Better Call Saul

Mon. July 11, AMC

The second half of the acclaimed drama’s final season launches July 11, during which we’ll hopefully find out if they ever remembered to call that Saul person.

Chad

Mon. July 11, TBS

My theory is that Nasim Pedrad was so good at playing a pubescent high-school boy in Chad that people took the genius of her performance for granted and therefore the show never got the attention it deserved. That’s the only theory I have for why this very funny series flew so far under the radar in its first season.

What We Do in the Shadows

Tues. July 12, FX

My best friends, the vampires from What We Do in the Shadows, finally return this summer. I missed them so much.

Resident Evil

Thurs. July 14, Netflix

A TV series based on a video game that was already turned into a movie series couldn’t be less for me. But it could be for you!

The Captain

Mon. July 18, ESPN

We as a nation have forgotten what a collective hard-on we all once had for Derek Jeter. A new ESPN docuseries, seemingly in the vein of the Michael Jordan project The Last Dance, will set out to remedy that.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Wed. July 27, Disney+

My tombstone will read, “That meta High School Musical series was shockingly good!”

Uncoupled

Fri. July 29, Netflix

I’m really intrigued by this one. Neil Patrick Harris plays a fortysomething man whose entire life is upended when his husband suddenly leaves him. It’s from Darren Star, the guy behind Sex and the City (yay!) and Emily in Paris (ugh… but also maybe yay?!). There’s a lot of potential there, both for exhausting think pieces and good TV.

City on a Hill

Sun. July 31, Showtime

Kevin Bacon is in a very good drama series on Showtime and not nearly enough of you have been paying attention.

Reservation Dogs

Wed. Aug. 3, Hulu

This was one of last year’s best Cinderella stories. The FX-produced series features an all-Indigenous cast and earned raves from critics, eventually scoring major Best Comedy Series nominations and wins from the Critics Choice, BAFTA, Indie Spirit, Gotham, and AFI Awards, as well as spots on dozens of critics’ year-end Top 10 lists. Don’t sleep on Season 2!

Never Have I Ever

Fri. Aug. 12, Netflix

Mindy Kaling’s series is so lovely, so sharp, and so funny. It’s the rare high school series to treat that time in a teenager’s life seriously, without condescension, while still managing to be a laugh riot, too.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Wed. Aug. 17, Disney+

This series sounds just weird enough to convert us from our allergy to Marvel’s overly aggressive TV series output. It’s a legal dramedy superhero series, which is certainly something new. Tatiana Maslany stars as lawyer Jennifer Walters, who is struggling to maintain her life after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk (played as usual by Mark Ruffalo) that makes her turn green and roidy when angry. But really, it had us at Tatiana Maslany.

House of the Dragon

Sun. Aug. 21, HBO

A prequel series to some small show called… let me check my notes… Game of Thrones. Hmm. Taking a big swing with this one, but I think it could do well.

Welcome to Wrexham

Wed. Aug. 24, FX

A docuseries about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buying an actual low-level soccer team in Wales despite having no relevant experience. On the one hand, what in the Ted Lasso fresh hell? On the other, sounds fun!

The Patient

Tues. Aug. 30, Hulu

Steve Carell is: The Patient. Actually, that’s not true. He’s the therapist. Domhnall Gleeson is the patient, a serial killer who takes Carell’s character hostage. So, basically, the opposite of The Office. But, from The Americans creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, this sounds incredibly promising.

A League of Their Own

Summer TBD, Prime Video

I am so tired of TV series adapted from beloved movies. I never want to see another one again. But also, I can’t wait for this TV series adapted from A League of Their Own, a perfect movie, and am already obsessed with it. We contain multitudes.