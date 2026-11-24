The marquee news program is losing its “sizzle” by the day, says one of its longtime producers.

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A longtime 60 Minutes producer says CBS News boss Bari Weiss is destroying what was once the country’s marquee news program.

Guy Campanile, who was fired by Weiss, says his former boss is leading “the destruction of the most prestigious news program on American television” and turning it into a Sunday show that viewers forget about by the middle of the week.

“If it’s Wednesday, and you can’t remember what was on the show on Sunday, you failed,” he tells The Wall Street Journal.

Campanile, 57, was fired in May after 34 years at CBS News, covering major stories like the Sept. 11 attacks and Hurricane Katrina. He was the managing editor of 60 Minutes when he was axed.

Six months later, Campanile tells the Journal that 60 Minutes—fresh off a non-newsmaking episode that explored how drug cartels manufacture opioids, the idolization of mass shooters, and a rodeo held at a Louisiana prison—has already lost its “sizzle.”

CBS News did not respond to an email seeking a reaction to Campanile’s criticism.

Campanile’s knifing of Weiss is not the only bad news for his former network. It was also revealed Tuesday that 60 Minutes averaged just 8.3 million viewers in the nine episodes of its new season that aired through Nov. 15. That marks a 16 percent decline from the previous season and includes an almost 25 percent drop among viewers ages 25 to 54, the key demographic for advertisers.

David Ellison, son of tech billionaire and Republican megadonor Larry Ellison, installed Weiss as editor-in-chief at CBS last fall after taking over the network in a controversial merger between its parent company, Paramount, and his conglomerate, Skydance. A Trump ally, he reportedly sought to make the network appeal more to conservative audiences.

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However, in installing Weiss, Ellison has brought on internal chaos at CBS that has dogged the network’s news division for over a year now, with 60 Minutes spats and staffing changes being the most jarring.

Campanile was fired on a day referred to as “Black Thursday” at CBS. Also pink-slipped that day were Executive Producer Tanya Simon, correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, Executive Editor Draggan Mihailovich, and Senior Producer Matthew Polevoy.

Cecilia Vega was among the correspondents fired in May as part of “Black Thursday.” Fellow correspondent Scott Pelley was axed the following month. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Weiss, an “anti-woke” columnist with no prior TV news experience, hired The New York Times and Vanity Fair writer Nick Bilton to lead 60 Minutes.

Bilton, also a TV news virgin, is now overseeing a show that lacks star power compared to this time last year. Gone are Scott Pelley, Anderson Cooper, Alfonsi, and Vega, who have been replaced by the likes of the columnist Ross Douthat, who has little reporting experience, and British broadcaster Sir Trevor Phillips, who has defended Epstein accomplices and faced accusations of Islamophobia.