Internal turmoil has kneecapped Bari Weiss’ efforts to get the show back off the ground.

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Bari Weiss has suffered a blow to her Trumpy makeover at CBS News after ratings for its flagship newsmagazine took a nosedive.

The revamped edition of 60 Minutes pulled in just 8.3 million viewers for each of the nine episodes of its new season that aired from Sept. 9 through Nov. 15, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That’s down 16 percent from the previous season and includes an almost 25 percent drop among viewers ages 25 to 54, the key demographic for advertisers.

Bilton has no background in TV news. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It marks a bumpy re-entry for the show after a run of explosive behind-the-scenes spats about editorial independence that led to a bloodbath of firings earlier this year.

MAGA media mogul David Ellison, son of tech billionaire and Republican megadonor Larry Ellison, installed Weiss as editor-in-chief at CBS last year after taking over the network as part of a controversial merger between its parent company Paramount and his conglomerate Skydance.

Critics feared the MAGA makeover at CBS would see 60 Minutes go easy on Trump. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Weiss, an “anti-woke” conservative, later hired former New York Times and Vanity Fair writer Nick Bilton to steer the ship at 60 Minutes. Neither Weiss nor Bilton had any prior experience working in TV news.

Weiss sparked a revolt among staff last December when she pulled a report on the abuse of Trump deportees at El Salvador’s notorious CECOT megaprison just hours before it was due to air.

Ellison's dad is a MAGA megadonor. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

She insisted the piece needed further reporting while its correspondent, Sharyn Alfonsi, accused her of pulling the segment on political grounds. The piece eventually aired in January.

Alfonsi’s contract was not renewed in May, when Weiss also axed correspondent Cecilia Vega and executive producer Tanya Simon, who had worked on the show for nearly three decades.

Douthat has little to no reporting experience. CBS Photo Archive/Mark Seliger/CBS News via Getty Images

Bilton fired veteran correspondent Scott Pelley the following week after he accused Weiss in front of other colleagues of “murdering” the program, while CNN star Anderson Cooper had already quit earlier in the year.

Weiss has since staffed those positions with conservative-leaning new hires, many of them slammed by critics as being underqualified for one of the most celebrated jobs in TV journalism.

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The new recruits include conservative New York Times opinion columnist Ross Douthat, who has little reporting experience, and British broadcaster Sir Trevor Philips, who has defended Epstein accomplices and faced accusations of Islamophobia in the past.

Disgruntled employees have aggressively leaked details of the inner turmoil, including a memo from Bilton warning staff against leaking their grievances to other outlets.

Bilton’s team appear to have been at pains with the new season of 60 Minutes to reassure viewers that the network’s conservative leadership isn’t going to mean an easy ride for the Trump administration.

Douthat in particular earned widespread praise for asking difficult questions during an interview with the president after the GOP’s stunning loss in the midterm elections.

A still from the trailer for a '60 Minutes' segment about CECOT, which was pulled at the last minute by Bari Weiss. CBS News

Trump has also blasted the show over an exposé it ran on the U.S. military’s alleged failure to properly protect service members under attack by Iranian forces in the Middle East.

“The new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors,” he wrote in a furious X post.

But the veteran staff who remain have bristled at what they feel is excessive editorial oversight and input on the segments they produce, the WSJ reports.

The Daily Beast has contacted CBS for comment on this story.