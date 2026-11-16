WEAPONS-GRADE RANT Trump Rages Over Devastating ‘60 Minutes’ Revelations “The new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors,” the president, 80, raged.

President Donald Trump has launched into a wild Monday-morning rant after a 60 Minutes exposé laid bare the true scale of Iranian attacks on U.S. military targets.

The report revealed that Iranian forces have successfully targeted at least 31 American military and diplomatic structures across eight different countries, leaving hundreds of buildings damaged or destroyed. The Pentagon has kept Americans in the dark by only selectively recognizing attacks on U.S. bases during the nearly nine-month conflict, it added.

“The new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors,” the president, 80, reacted on Monday at around 9.20 a.m. Eastern.

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“A recent study on an attack in the early stages of Iran was not correctly stated,” he declared, before rhyming off a flurry of stats.

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He said that since the first day of his illegal war, which he has dubbed “Epic Fury,” Iran has fired between 8,000 and 9,000 “One-way Attack Drones.”

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“Only 2 of them got through,” he claimed.

The Pentagon, under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has failed to disclose the true scale of the devastation, according to 60 Minutes.

“Our analysis of satellite imagery and new video shows the scale of destruction the Pentagon has never fully disclosed,” CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell said. “Since the start of the war, Iran has hit at least 31 U.S. military and diplomatic sites across eight countries, damaging hundreds of buildings and structures—from Saudi Arabia, to Kuwait, to Bahrain, where the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet was destroyed.”

'60 Minutes' shared footage from the latest episode on social media. 60 Minutes

Trump added that Iran has fired about 2,000 Ballistic Missiles. “Only 1 out of the 2,0000 got through, and caused U.S. fatalities (Jordan). Translation: 99.99% of Iranian missiles and drones have been shot down or, in any event, not caused U.S. deaths,” Trump claimed.

He then lamented that these stats, which he didn’t source, were omitted from the report. “CENTCOM defensive measures have been historically effective. No one in the World has the ability to do so well. All of this being left out of the 60 Minutes ‘report,’” he concluded.

In his screed, he mentioned the attack on Kuwait’s Port Shuaiba, which took place on March 1, the day after the opening gambit of Operation Epic Fury. The attack killed six American service members.

'60 Minutes' shared footage of damaged U.S. military buildings. 60 Minutes

Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom survived and became a whistleblower, calling it a “tactical failure” by “the Army, our leadership, and myself.”

Ramsbottom told CBS that he’s submitted a whistleblower complaint to Congress alleging that the military installation did not have a doctor or a permanent medical station at the time of the attack, with just one ambulance available for emergencies.

Hegseth, though, has insisted the command center was properly fortified. Joey Armor, whose wife, Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, was killed, disagreed. “They killed my wife,” he told CBS.

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More than 800 U.S. military personnel have been wounded in the eight months since Trump first joined Israel in launching attacks on Tehran. The conflict is known to have cost at least 23 U.S. service members’ lives, along with billions of dollars in damage and spent military resources.

Trump has continued to claim that the U.S. has won the war, but strikes have continued in both directions for months. In fact, on the same day that the report aired, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps fired six drones toward a U.S. air defense radar facility in Bahrain. The drones were shot down.

The White House has been contacted for comment.

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