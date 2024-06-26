91-Year-Old Billionaire Frank Stronach Facing Eight New Charges Related to Sexual Assaults
FROM BAD TO WORSE
Auto-parts billionaire Frank Stronach was arrested again Wednesday on eight new charges related to sexual assault. Stronach was first arrested on June 7 and charged with rape, indecent assault on a female, sexual assault, and forcible confinement after multiple accusers came forward to police with accusations against Stronach. Then, on Wednesday, Stronach was arrested again on new eight new charges including six counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted rape and one count of indecent assault on a female, according to the Toronto Star. Court documents show the allegations span back to the 80s and involve three different accusers, according to the Star. Stronach, through his lawyer Brian Greenspan, denied the previous accusations, saying “he looks forward to the opportunity to fully respond to the charges and to maintain his legacy both as a philanthropist and as an icon of the Canadian business community.”