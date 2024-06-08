91-Year-Old Billionaire Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges
MULTIPLE ACCUSERS
Canadian-Austrian auto parts billionaire Frank Stronach was arrested Friday on sexual assault charges spanning decades, police said according to the AP. The 91-year-old was charged Friday with five crimes including rape, indecent assault on a female, sexual assault and forcible confinement, police said. He was released on conditions and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date. Constable Tyler Bell said there is more than one accuser but did not specify how many. Police allege the sexual assaults occurred from the 1980s to as recently as 2023. His lawyer Brian Greenspan said Stronach “categorically denies the allegations of impropriety which have been brought against him.” “He looks forward to the opportunity to fully respond to the charges and to maintain his legacy both as a philanthropist and as an icon of the Canadian business community,” Greenspan said. Stronach is the founder of Canada’s multibillion dollar company, Magna International. “Stronach has had no affiliation with Magna since he relinquishing control in 2010,” the company said in an email to Reuters.