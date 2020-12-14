CHEAT SHEET
A New Variant of COVID-19 Has Been Identified, British Officials Say
PLEASE BE NOTHING
British authorities said Monday they had identified a new variant of COVID-19 that “may be associated with” a surge in cases. There is no evidence yet that this new strain is deadlier or vaccine-resistant, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, adding that the World Health Organization and British scientists were made aware of the variant. Hancock said officials had identified more than 1,000 people with cases of this new variant, primarily in the country’s south. “No matter its cause, we have to take swift and decisive action, which unfortunately is absolutely essential to control this deadly disease while the vaccine is rolled out,” he said on the floor of the House of Commons.