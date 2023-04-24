Aaron Rodgers’ Midlife Crisis Move to New York Is a Done Deal
IT’S HAPPENING
After lying about his vaccination status, breaking off his engagement, going on an ayahuasca bender in Peru, and completing a four-day darkness retreat in search of “self-reflection,” Aaron Rodgers has finally found what his future holds: he’s headed to New York. According to several reports, the New York Jets have agreed to a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers for the four-time MVP. Rodgers will receive “major compensation,” NFL.com reporter Ian Rappaport said. The Packers will get a second-round pick, plus a first round pick swap this year, as well as a conditional first round pick in 2024, among other things. Rodgers had previously indicated his desire to go to the lagging Jets, a move Daily Beast columnist Corbin Smith described as befitting of Rodgers’ apparent midlife crisis. His final years in Wisconsin were marred by a befuddling turn into anti-vaccine advocacy—including frequent rants about quack cures and taking medical advice from Joe Rogan.