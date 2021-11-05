Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went full anti-vaxxer during an insane diatribe on Friday, comparing his plight to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and attempting to quote the late civil rights icon in an attempt to justify his refusal to get vaccinated.

A firestorm erupted this week when Rodgers tested positive for COVID and it subsequently emerged that he was not vaccinated despite saying, “Yeah, I have been immunized,” when journalists asked in August if he’d gotten the jab.

Appearing Friday on former NFL player and occasional pro wrestler Pat McAfee’s YouTube show, Rodgers complained that he is “in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now” but claimed he “didn’t lie” about being vaccinated and didn’t mislead anyone with his unusual “immunized” comment.

“At the time, my plan was to say that I’ve been immunized,” Rogers said, adding that he had received medical advice from podcast host Joe Rogan since contracting COVID.

“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth. Had there been a follow up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this. I would’ve said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax flat-earther, I am somebody who is a critical thinker, you guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum, I believe strongly in bodily autonomy.’”

Rodgers, who will make $33.5 million this year with the Packers, went on to claim he has an allergy in an ingredient in two of the COVID vaccines so he decided to forgo the three CDC-approved vaccines in favor of an pseudoscientific homeopathic remedy he believes “raise[d] his antibody levels.” He said the NFL was always aware he was unvaccinated.

There is no evidence that homeopathic treatments—which are not vaccines—offer any actual protection against the coronavirus—or any virus at all, for that matter.

In a lengthy rant about vaccines, COVID research and NFL protocols, Rodgers spouted reams of misinformation about the vaccines’ impact on sterility and on the effectiveness of face masks.

“You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense,” Rogers said, in the process misquoting MLK, who wrote in a 1963 letter from the Birmingham, Alabama jail, “One has not only a legal, but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.”

There is no “law” requiring NFL players to get vaccinated, nor is there a league-wide vaccine mandate. There are, however, COVID protocols that all unvaccinated players must follow. The league is now investigating whether Rodgers has violated those guidelines, which include wearing masks at all times while in team facilities.

“What about ‘My body, my choice?’” Rodgers said during his bizarre appearance on McAfee’s broadcast. “What about making the best decision for my circumstance? This idea that it’s the pandemic of the unvaccinated, it’s just a total lie.”

This, of course, is not a lie: The unvaccinated are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than the vaccinated, according to a recent CDC study.

“If the vaccine is so great, then how come people are still getting COVID and spreading COVID?” Rodgers went on, again significantly misstating the facts. While low levels of the virus have been found in vaccinated people with so-called breakthrough infections, those who have received their shots are far less likely to be contagious and transmit COVID to others.