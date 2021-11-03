COVID-Infected Aaron Rodgers Suggested He Was Vaxxed. Reports Say That’s BS.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19—and multiple reports say that he’s still unvaccinated, despite him strongly suggesting over the summer that he’d been jabbed.

The positive result means Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, as will practice quarterback Kurt Benkert, who also tested positive, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. That will leave the team solely with Jordan Love, who joined last year, to start the game. Rodgers will be eligible to return on Nov. 13 after a 10-day quarantine.

Requests for comment to Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were not immediately returned.

Rodgers has yet to clarify his vaccination status, but NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Rodgers has not received a shot.

That’s despite the player being asked in August if he was vaccinated, and responding, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” He said at the time he was not going to judge players who opted not to receive a shot. “It’s a personal decision,” he said during the Aug. 26 press conference.

Rodgers reportedly tried to submit another form of treatment as a substitute for getting vaccinated, but he was not permitted to do so, according to ESPN. He then conceded to wearing masks while inside the team’s headquarters, but he was permitted to attend media briefings unmasked—despite a team practice of having unvaccinated players attend via Zoom.

If he is unvaccinated, Rodgers has not followed the NFL’s safety protocols for unvaccinated players even as recently as this weekend. A video from over the weekend showed Rodgers—dressed as Keanu Reeves’ John Wick—dancing and waving his prop gun to rapper Pooh Sheisty’s “Twerksum” while at a team Halloween party. The video was posted by TE Marcedes Lewis, whose vaccination status is also unclear.

According to the league, those who attend indoor gatherings with other players without wearing personal protective equipment—which Rodgers was not—face a fine of $14,650. Attending an “indoor concert/entertainment event” will also incur a fine of $14,650.”