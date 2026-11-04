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GOOD FIGHT?

Accused Wife Beater Loses Race After Shocking Allegations

The loss comes shortly after Trump’s “total endorsement.”

By Cameron Adams

Embattled Ohio Republican Max Miller has lost his bid for re-election after a string of shocking abuse allegations.

Miller, on just 45.6 percent of the vote, was beaten by Democrat Brian Poindexter on 54.4 percent, according to the Associated Press, which called the race before counting was complete.

The congressman, personally endorsed by Donald Trump despite the allegations against him, posted on X that he was “disappointed” with the result.

“I have fought earnestly to continue to represent the interests of my home and community in the Ohio 7th District,” he wrote. “We have achieved great things in the last four years and I am disheartened that I cannot continue the good fight.”

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, leaves the Capitol Hill Club where Vice President JD Vance met with the House Republican Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Rep. Max Miller has crashed and burned.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

But the comments below Miller’s post reflected the controversy that surrounded his campaign.

Miller, 37, has been accused of abusing his ex-wife Emily Moreno, who is suing him after he released a naked photo of their 2-year-old daughter as he defended himself against serious domestic abuse allegations.

UNITED STATES - JUNE 4: Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, attends the Ways and Means Committee hearing on the priorities of the Treasury Department in Longworth building on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
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They included allegations that Miller held a gun to Moreno’s head and scalded her with boiling water. Moreno also alleged that their toddler daughter suffered a broken collarbone due to Miller’s actions. He has denied all the claims.

Moreno, the daughter of Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, filed the lawsuit in August. Her father, also a Republican, urged voters not to send his former son-in-law to Washington for a third term. Bernie Moreno accused the two-term congressman of “increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior,” adding that he “needs serious psychological help.”

Max Miller concedes defeat on X.

Max Miller concedes defeat on X.

Max Miller/X.

“If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them,” Moreno posted on social media. “He should not serve in the House of Representatives.”

Despite the heinous claims, Trump endorsed Miller during the final days of his campaign, writing on Truth Social that “Max Miller has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR MAX — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Trump called Poindexter, his Democrat opponent, “Reckless, Radical, and Dangerous!”

U.S. Representative Max Miller (R-OH) attends a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, October 12, 2026.

U.S. Representative Max Miller (R-OH) attends a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, October 12, 2026.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Amid a string of explicit comments about Miller under his X post, one person wrote, “Ahhh thank God tonight’s blue wave swept away this particularly rancid piece of MAGA garbage.”

Another said, “You have finally got some accountability. Now please get lost.”

One person noted, “Strike the word ‘fought’ from your vocabulary, dude. Read the room.”

In early August, the House Ethics Committee said it was reviewing allegations of domestic abuse and illegal drug use against Miller, but no findings have been released.

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Cameron Adams
Cameron AdamsReporter

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