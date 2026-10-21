AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MOPER Model Blasts Kylie Jenner’s ‘Cheap’ Victoria’s Secret Gig The ‘Top Model’ winner sparked controversy with her expletive-laden rant. Imeh Akpanudosen/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

America’s Next Top Model’s first-ever winner is fuming over nepo-baby Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret gig.

On Oct. 18, Jenner walked the runway in Los Angeles, California, sparking an online uproar among critics who felt the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did not earn her place in the legendary fashion show.

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Adrianne Curry, who won the first season of a reality television modeling competition in 2003, piled on the hate in a social media livestream on Oct. 19.

Curry declared that Jenner is “not a f---ing model” during her controversial rant, in which she also chastised the brand for casting award-winning supermodel Alex Consani.

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“What’s next? Like, anyone can be a quarterback?” Curry, 44, asked her followers.

Victoria’s Secret fans criticized Kylie Jenner for not having “earned her wings.” Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“You don’t have a model’s body. I don’t know why they put her in the mega bra,” she said, referring to the $50 million Fantasy Bra Jenner wore on the runway.

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The Fantasy Bra has historically been reserved for the brand’s longtime models, many of whom became famous because of their “Angel” status, including Claudia Schiffer, Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Supermodels Adriana Lima, Gisele Bündchen, and Heidi Klum, wearing the Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra in 2008, 2000, and 2003, respectively. Carlos Barria/Reuters;DMIPhoto/FilmMagic;KMazur/WireImage

America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks modeled the Fantasy Bra in the 1997 show, while German-born fashion legend and Project Runway host Heidi Klum wore it in 1999, 2001, and 2003.

Victoria’s Secret and Kylie Jenner both faced heavy backlash over the reality star’s Fantasy Bra runway walk.

“That’s for the belle of the ball. That is for the top Victoria’s Secret Angel,” Curry remarked in the video.

“That is like winning homecoming queen. And they just give it to Jenner,” she said. “Like, get out of here. Victoria’s Secret is a joke. Joke.”

Adrianne Curry won the first season of “America’s Next Top Model” in 2003. Pictured here with host Tyra Banks at Club One Seven in Hollywood, California, in 2003. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Curry said clips from her video that spread on social media left out important context.

“I clearly said I never had what it took to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel,” Curry said. “I am not a supermodel. That’s OK.”

Yet she doubled down on her claims that Jenner was inappropriate for the part.

Adrianne Curry claimed that Kylie Jenner, pictured here, did “not have the body” to be a model for Victoria’s Secret. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

“Referencing Kylie Jenner’s body, she’s built like Carmen Electra and Pam Anderson. I’m sorry, do you guys consider that model body? No,” she said, adding, “I mean, hot as s--t? Sure. But last I checked, not 5-foot-11.”

Kylie Jenner is approximately 5-foot-6, while previous Fantasy Bra models have stood between 5′9″ and 5′11″.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner pose together at the Maison Margiela Fashion show on January 25, 2024, in Paris, France. MEGA/GC Images

Curry also labeled the lingerie brand’s choice to hire Jenner as nepotism. Jenner is the daughter of Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner, and the sister of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.

“It bothers me,” Curry said. “It’s so cheap to be handed things.”

Adrianne Curry said she was "glad" she was not cast as a Victoria's Secret Angel because she would have "cheapened the brand" by not meeting their requirements. Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

“Victoria’s Secret started to really fail when they got rid of all their Angels and let anybody be a model,” Curry claimed. “We live in a day where everyone wants to be a model now, and anyone can apply and make it, because there’s no criteria anymore.”

Curry, who is 5-foot-11, lamented the loss of height requirements for models: “So when I see someone who’s, like, 5-foot-2 pounding down a runway, it’s the first thing I noticed. Short, very short.”

Curry said she was “glad” she wasn’t chosen to model for the brand, “because I would have cheapened Victoria’s Secret Angels.”

Supermodel Alex Consani walked the Victoria’s Secret fashion show runway at Sony Pictures Studios on October 18. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secr

Curry, who appeared on the cover of Playboy twice, is also under fire for comments she made about 23-year-old supermodel Alex Consani, who has graced the covers of Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue Korea, and AnOther Magazine.

“They have Kardashians in there, that trans model, I’m sorry… they were not better looking than the f---ing OG Victoria’s Secret models they said no to,” Curry said. “Everything’s a virtue signal, or it’s who’s the biggest influencer?”

Signed at 12 by global agency IMG Models, Consani was the first transgender woman to ever win the coveted Model of the Year award at the 2024 Fashion Awards in London.

Supermodel Alex Consani attends the 2026 Met Gala in a custom-designed Gucci ensemble (left); reality television personality Adrianne Curry attends Star Magazine's Hollywood Rocks event in 2016 (right).

Controversy has surrounded the 2026 Victoria’s Secret show for weeks, after the brand previously sparked a backlash when former Angel Romee Strijd said she wasn’t chosen to appear in this year’s show despite having walked five times before.

Romee Strijd attends the "El Ser Querido" screening at the Cannes Film Festival, Palais des Festivals, on May 16, 2026. JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

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