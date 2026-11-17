BRUISED EGO Ailing Trump’s Desperate Health Cover-Up Fails on World Stage The president is in Asia to project power after a bruising midterm election. The optics aren’t good.

President Donald Trump desperately tried to cover up his ailing health as he touched down in Asia for a crucial summit.

The 80-year-old landed in Manila, Philippines, at 5:33 p.m. local time (4:33 a.m. EST) on Tuesday after over 18 hours of travel. He gingerly descended the stairs of Air Force One, whose handrails were decorated with bouquets of flowers.

He gripped the rail but was disrupted by the flowers and had to let go intermittently as he focused on the steps in front of him. He stopped halfway down the stairs to pump his fist in the air.

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Trump's left hand, which is also sometimes bruised, had a smattering of foundation as he arrived. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Eloisa Lopez/REUTERS

Trump, whose hair appeared darker than usual, eventually reached the bottom, where a child handed him a U.S. and a Philippine flag. The president launched into a strange, cheerleader-like routine with the flags, waving them erratically before a blonde woman reached out to take them. Trump didn’t realize this and instead attempted to shake her hand.

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She snatched the flags and disappeared as Trump then shook hands with dignitaries who met him on the tarmac at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

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Trump then went straight to a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meeting at the Solaire hotel in Paranaque, Metro Manila. There he posed for photographs with foreign leaders.

JAM STA ROSA/via REUTERS

Trump did a weird routine after a child gave him some flags at the airport in Manila. JAM STA ROSA/via REUTERS

Reuters pictures from the event reveal that Trump has applied a healthy dose of foundation to his right hand in an attempt to conceal deep bruising that has dogged him for much of his second term.

His left hand, which is also sometimes bruised, had a smattering of foundation too.

Trump is in Asia to project power after a battering during the midterms. But some of the world leaders he’s set to meet “no longer feel intimidated by him,” diplomats said ahead of the trip.

A lady tried to take the flags, but Trump thought she was attempting to shake his hand. White House

Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Trump’s right hand is covered in concealer. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“They will view the president as somewhat weakened now,” former Obama official Kurt Tong, now working at consultancy firm The Asia Group, told the Washington Post, referring to the GOP’s midterm nightmare.

A second Asian diplomat told Politico that foreign leaders “no longer feel as intimidated by him.”

“There’ll be less enthusiasm for making deals with the Trump administration,” the diplomat added.

Make-up was seen on his right hand as he greeted world leaders. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“The Chinese are already thinking about what comes next, more than about how to manage Trump,” Jonathan Czin, a former CIA analyst on China, now at the Brookings Institution, told Politico, adding that the play will be to generally “mollify Trump and string him along” rather than anything substantive.

The White House has attributed the president’s bruising to his “frequent handshaking” and his daily aspirin intake of 325 milligrams, which is four times what doctors typically recommend.

Aside from his bruised hands, some of Trump’s other worrying health issues include his severely swollen ankles, his slurred speech, and his habit of falling asleep during public appearances.

The White House has been contacted for comment.

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