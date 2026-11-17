VAPID RESPONSE White House Melts Down After Trump’s Air Force One Glitch The president’s gifted jet continues to raise eyebrows. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The White House has melted down after President Donald Trump’s latest Air Force One glitch was exposed.

On Monday, Trump, 80, saw his Qatari-gifted plane mysteriously diverted while en route to Asia to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Rather than the typical refueling stop in Anchorage, the new Air Force One touched down at Fairbanks International Airport in Alaska.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump administration said the change in refueling location was due to weather, according to the White House Press Pool X account. The account also noted the reporters on board were asked to embargo the unexpected change.

Air Force One sits on the tarmac at Fairbanks International Airport on November 16, 2026. Win McNamee/Getty Images

However, the White House’s Rapid Response X account fired off a furious post after the unexpected refueling switch was reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is just fear-mongering slop,” they posted on a Daily Mail story covering the unplanned diversion.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

That report stated that “the older 747 used as Air Force One” was parked on the tarmac at Fairbanks International Airport, and noted that while it wasn’t “immediately clear” why it was there, government planes often shadow the resident as support aircraft.

“AF1 refueled in Fairbanks due to inclement weather in Anchorage, and the ‘old AF1 on its tail’ is a support plane carrying staff and equipment,” Rapid Response’s post read. “There is nothing unusual about either of those things.”

The post did not address why reporters were told to delay news of the weather-related refueling change.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The White House's Rapid Response X account call reports about Air Force One "fear-mongering slop." Rapid Response/X

Photographs taken on the Fairbanks tarmac show reporters in the new Air Force One, photographing the old Air Force One.

Senior White House reporter for CBS Jennifer Jacobs also posted a photo of the plane on X during the pit-stop.

“Due to extreme weather in Anchorage Af1 switched to Fairbanks to refuel under better climate conditions, per a White House official,” she wrote. “We were wheels up at 5:56 pm for Manila. We remain on Qatar-gifted AF1. Backup plane was across tarmac.”

Reporters stand in the new Air Force One, with the old Air Force One in the background, during a stop at Fairbanks International Airport on Monday. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

The White House Press Pool account posted that they did not see Trump or other senior officials “de-plane or re-plane” during the refuel stop.

One reply to the post read, “Did you see any catering trucks?” prompting a crying laughing emoji from the Pool reporter.

In July, the president’s gifted plane made headlines after he was forced to travel in a catering truck to a decoy plane, following an alleged Iranian threat.

The switch took place without the knowledge of journalists and even White House staffers aboard the former Air Force One, who believed they were still on the same flight as Trump, despite the jet being deemed unsafe for the president.

The Rapid Response account is known for inflammatory and troll-like posts defending Trump and the MAGA movement.

Journalist Aaron Rupar called out the X account for its Monday post calling a White House reporter “another Fake News loser.”

A man stands inside the new Air Force One, with the old Air Force One in the background, during a stop at Fairbanks International Airport in Fairbanks, Alaska, during President Donald Trump's trip to Manila, November 16, 2026. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“I want the Democratic majority to defund this X account in particular,” Rupar wrote, calling it “one of the most embarrassing wastes of taxpayer dollars around.”

During his visit to Asia, Trump is also scheduled to participate in a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register