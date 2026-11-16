OUTAGE OUTRAGE New Travel Chaos as Major U.S. Airline Grounds to a Halt The airline cited a “widespread system outage.” Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

United Airlines grounded planes on Monday due to what it called a “widespread system outage.”

The airline said in a statement that it was “troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights.” Flights in progress were unaffected, it said, as were flights on its regional network, United Express.

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“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” the airline said separately in a social media post just before 5 p.m. “We’re aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible.”

United announced later that it had resolved the problem, adding that there was “no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue,” the Associated Press reported.

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United’s tech problem comes three days after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all domestic flights for reasons that still aren’t entirely clear. The travel hiccup also comes before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel times of the year.

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Separately, on Monday, customers at several major U.S. banks reported outages.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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