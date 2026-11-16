THREE STRIKES Trump Blasted as Yet Another Outage Cripples the U.S. Americans pointed fingers at the president over the trifecta of national outages. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Donald Trump is taking the heat after another major service outage has rocked the nation.

Americans, including some of the 80-year-old president’s most ardent supporters, scrambled to blame Trump after thousands of customers at some of the country’s biggest banks reported outages on Monday.

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The online banking outage follows Thursday’s major Microsoft outage and Friday’s unprecedented FAA national ground stop, both of which impacted millions of Americans.

“Trump out of sight for 5 days, and then refuses to answer real questions. His cabinet members feed us a bunch of lies and finger-pointing,” author Amy Siskind wrote on X. “Easy to see how the American people can feel uneasy and concerned with an opaque, dishonest president and federal government!”

Amy Siskind/X

“Every day gets more chaotic under Trump,” wrote political commentator Brian Krassenstein. “Last week airlines, this week it’s banks. I’m sure he will blame Biden.”

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Some of the president’s biggest cheerleaders also raised an eyebrow at Monday’s development.

“In just the past week, we’ve seen: Microsoft outages, FAA air traffic outages, Workday outages, Major U.S. bank outages,” wrote MAGA influencer Benny Johnson. “What is going on?”

Benny Johnson/X

“Outage reports for American banks CONTINUE to surge, now including Chase, Bank of America, US Bank, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, and Truist,” conservative influencer and self-styled citizen journalist Nick Sortor wrote. “There’s also been a surge in reports related to Microsoft products... again. What’s the excuse this time?”

Nick Sortor/X

Trump’s favorite network even joined the speculation, with Fox News anchor John Roberts suggesting that something “nefarious” could be afoot.

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“When you take this in conjunction with what happened at Microsoft, what happened with the FAA and the air traffic control system, and now people are having problems accessing their bank account, you start to wonder: is this just all coincidental or is there something behind this?” the Fox anchor said Monday on America Reports.

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Anchor Martha MacCallum shared similar sentiments later on Monday, saying that “everything seems to be breaking down lately,” and dubbing the spree of service outages a “trifecta of turmoil.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

"Everybody was safe, nobody was hurt," Trump told reporters on Monday about Friday's surprise national ground stop. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump has been loath to take accountability for the major outages rocking the nation over the last few days. The president even told reporters on Monday that he doesn’t take “any responsibility” for the FAA ground stop that brought domestic travel to a standstill on Friday.

Among the banks experiencing issues with their online services on Monday were Chase, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Zelle, and J.P. Morgan, all of which recorded significant upticks on downdetector.com around roughly 12 p.m.

Thousands of Chase Bank users reported issues accessing their online banking accounts on Monday. Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS

The website, which tracks international service outages in real time, also reported a surge in reported issues with Bank of America, but posted an update around 2:45 p.m. clarifying that Zelle payments at the bank are “operating normally.”

“If using another service provider and experiencing delays, please check there,” the update said.

JPMorganChase blamed the outage on a “software bug in on-premise hardware systems,” but it’s unclear what was causing the issues at the other banks.

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