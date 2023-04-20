CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Alec Baldwin Charges Dropped in ‘Rust’ Shooting: Report
IT’S OVER
All charges against Alec Baldwin for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson in October 2021 will be dismissed, according to a Deadline exclusive. The publication reports that special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis are “expected to file paperwork,” as soon as today, to drop involuntary manslaughter claims against the 30 Rock actor without prejudice. This means the case could be resurrected in the future. Meanwhile, ex-Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is still facing charges. This shocking development comes after reports that Rust will resume filing this week.