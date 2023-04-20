Production on Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Will Resume This Week

Read it at CNN
Production on the Alec Baldwin film Rust, which ground to a halt in 2021 after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set, will resume on Thursday at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana, a spokesperson for the film told CNN. The film must be completed in order to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins' widower. Baldwin faces a maximum of 18 months in prison if convicted of the involuntary manslaughter charges against him and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed regarding Hutchins’ death.