Alex Murdaugh, the suspended South Carolina lawyer already facing a bewildering array of criminal charges, has been indicted on over 20 new criminal financial charges for allegedly defrauding victims out of over $1 million.

A South Carolina grand jury slapped Murdaugh, 53, with seven separate indictments, consisting of 21 charges including computer crimes, money laundering, and forgery. The latest charges come just one month after a Colleton County grand jury indicted Murdaugh on 27 similar charges—meaning that Murdaugh now faces almost 50 criminal charges alleging he defrauded and laundered money.

Between two rounds of grand jury indictments, prosecutors allege Murdaugh has swindled victims out of more than $6 million.

“We are not surprised by these new charges relating to Alex’s handling of client funds and law firm fees. We have made it clear that Alex regrets that his actions have diverted attention from solving the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul,” Murdaugh’s spokesperson told The Daily Beast last month after the first round of indictments.

The disgraced scion already faces charges for allegedly orchestrating his own shooting in September, and diverting millions of dollars to a fake bank account from a wrongful-death settlement meant for the sons of his former housekeeper and nanny, Gloria Satterfield. Not to mention, Murdaugh faces several lawsuits, all ranging from allegations he conspired to influence the 2019 boat investigation, to claims that he swindled millions from his former law firm.