Alex Murdaugh’s Dramatic Downfall Continues With More Charges

Alex Murdaugh, the embattled South Carolina lawyer facing a wild array of criminal charges, has been indicted on new financial crimes.

A South Carolina grand jury indicted Murdaugh, 53, on more than 20 charges, including money laundering and forgery, The State first reported Friday. According to Eric Bland, who is representing the family of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper and nanny, Gloria Satterfield, some of the “​additional indictments brought today” are “in connection” to his alleged crimes against the family.

Murdaugh already faces charges for allegedly orchestrating his own shooting in September, and diverting millions of dollars from a wrongful death settlement meant for Satterfield’s sons into a fake bank account.

“The Satterfield family is grateful to law enforcement for their continued efforts in the investigation of the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of Gloria Satterfield and the egregious breaches of trust and theft committed upon her sons,” Bland said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

“Of course, Mr. Murdaugh is entitled to his presumption of innocence and to his rights under the criminal process. For now, however, it seems the State Wide Grand Jury was as unimpressed with his opioid defense and other explanations given as we have been. As always, we are steadfastly in the Satterfield corner and committed to seeing these matters to the end. Ultimately, we will entrust a Judge or jury to let us know when the Satterfields have received their full cup of justice—not Alex Murdaugh or his attorneys,” Bland added.

The State’s Attorney General’s office has yet to release a statement on the indictments—and Murdaugh’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The indictment marks more bad news for Murdaugh in a long-simmering saga that’s already involved a double murder, drug addiction, and allegations of embezzlement.

The charges in connection with the Satterfield saga have led to Murdaugh’s indefinite incarceration after a judge concluded he was a danger to society upon reviewing his court-mandated psychiatric evaluation. Prosecutors allege that after Satterfield “fell and hit her head” on Murdaugh property in 2018—and later died from a stroke and cardiac arrest—the disgraced lawyer coordinated with the housekeeper’s family “to sue himself in order to seek an insurance settlement.”

Satterfield’s two sons, however, insist they have not received a dime of the $4.3 million settlement, which prosecutors allege Murdaugh negotiated in secret, ultimately pocketing the cash for his “own use.”

The shocking Oct. 13 charges came less than a month after Murdaugh and his alleged former drug dealer were charged in a doomed plot to kill himself so his surviving son, Buster, could collect a $10 million insurance payout of his own. Murdaugh was granted bond for those charges after his lawyers argued he needed to remain in rehab for his drug addiction that was exacerbated after Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, were found murdered outside their Hampton County estate. At the time, Paul was facing charges for a 2019 boat crash that killed a teenage girl.

Murdaugh also has been implicated in a series of lawsuits, ranging from allegations that he conspired to influence the 2019 boat investigation to the claims that he swindled millions from his former law firm. Earlier this month, Chesterfield County Judge Dan Hall ruled that Murdaugh will have all his cash and assets frozen and controlled by court-appointed overseers amid allegations he has been hiding his money.