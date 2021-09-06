Prominent South Carolina Lawyer Shot Months After Family Murder Reveals He’s Going to Rehab

Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh—who was shot in the head on Saturday, months after he found his wife and son murdered at their hunting estate—said Monday that he’s resigning from his law firm and heading to rehab.

“The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret,” he said in a statement from his lawyer, per WCSC.

“I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends, and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.”

Murdaugh was shot on a backroad Saturday as he exited his car to change his tire, almost three months after he found his wife and son murdered at their 1,700-acre estate. He then called 911 and was transported to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia. A suspect is still on the loose.