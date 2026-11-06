MALE MEMBERS ONLY All the President’s Women and the Reason Trump Never Blames Men Susie Wiles is the latest victim of the president’s insecurity around women. Opinion Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

All men with any sense know women run circles around us.

They are smarter, tougher, and often have one over on men driven by insecurity and ego. They see through the macho bluster.

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Only a fool would argue otherwise.

How many times, as a man, have you dismissed a woman’s advice only to learn later she was right all along? I know it’s not just me.

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The smaller the hands, the stubbier the fingers, the more micro the ... feet, the more likely the man will be to surround himself with other men who won’t see him at his most vulnerable, his most naked.

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It’s Insecurity 101.

President Donald Trump, flanked by White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, speaks during a lunch with the Kennedy Center board members in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 16, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

It is also the reason Donald Trump has chosen the only remaining woman in his inner circle to blame for his midterm election disaster.

Because Susie Wiles is the one person who warned him this might happen, and who is big enough to call him out.

Do you think his new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, is going to tell the president any home truths? The Gruppenführer of Trump’s little boys’ club and his MAGA wife were so busy blowing smoke up his boss’s a-- that she forgot to vote.

Miller will blame the media and the Democrats and even the voters. But he’s too blinded by his own ambition to tell Trump the truth.

As an 80-year-old man cloaked in 80s-era narcissism, Trump wants to control the women around him.

He has all the charm of a billionaire Archie Bunker.

It’s why he jettisoned Pam Bondi, Tulsi Gabbard, and Kristi Noem. For varying reasons, he decided they usurped their authority.

In various ways, they did. But no more than the men in the Cabinet and arguably less so.

Incredibly, Pete Heseth is still there despite ripping the heart out of the Pentagon with the dismissal of its top leaders and leading the U.S. into an unwanted and unwise war.

Kash Patel survives as FBI director after a series of embarrassing incidents involving alcohol and his country-singer girlfriend. Marco Rubio and JD Vance remain in the Cabinet as their heads spin over their next moves.

The difference with Wiles is that she is—was—the most clear-eyed one in the White House. Melania is so checked out she can hardly hide her disdain, and Karoline Leavitt, an old-head-on-wise, if MAGA-tainted, shoulders, saw the writing on the wall.

Wiles was the smart one. The operator. The one Trump listened to. Until he lost. And he didn’t want to listen anymore. He just wanted to talk.

Miller in Turkey with the president. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wiles had to watch as Trump ignored her advice to stick to topics that mattered to Americans during the campaign. Her mistake was pushing a strategy that made an election Trump could have stepped back from, all about him.

Truthfully, though. Was he ever going to stay out of it?

Trump and Wiles say she resigned, but this is a woman who came back at 69, after cancer, to one of the toughest jobs in the country.

Trump doesn’t want to hear the truth right now. He wants to pretend the Republican Party would have won if he were on the ballot.

Time and time again in the White House, we have seen Trump’s boorish behavior towards women. The way he insults CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and belittles other experienced female journalists. He occasionally takes on male writers, but less often, and rarely to their faces.

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Just three women remain in the Cabinet, all in relatively lowly positions: Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, and Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the Small Business Administration.

They had better watch their backs. They will be next. Membership in the little boys’ club is closed. Only men with stubby fingers need apply.

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