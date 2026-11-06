JOB DEFENDED? Pentagon Pete Dances on Fired Trump Woman’s Political Grave The defense secretary, whose job has been in question, was thrilled by the staff shakeup. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Pete Hegseth is raving about Stephen Miller becoming the new chief of staff and replacing Susie Wiles, the latest woman to be pushed out of the Trump administration.

Donald Trump on Friday announced that Miller, formerly the deputy chief of staff, would be moving up, as Wiles transitions to the president’s political operation. Wiles’ exit marks yet another forced departure for a woman in the Trump administration, following in the footsteps of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Hegseth, whose own job security has been questioned, was thrilled by the news. At time of publication, he had made at least six posts commending 41-year-old Miller.

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Hegseth has reportedly been under pressure to take the fall for the Iran war. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Huge CONGRATS to @StephenM — a true patriot and America First fighter,” Hegseth first wrote on X. “He never backs down — and the @DeptofWar is right there with him.”

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Soon after, he wrote: “Patriots in control.” He then amplified an ominous-looking Trump War Room post declaring, “It’s Miller Time.”

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Not done there, the defense secretary reiterated what has become a Pentagon tagline over the last few days.

“Stand. Fight. Defend the Republic,” he wrote, along with a photo of him and Miller with that same phrase on it.

Hegseth emphatically endorsed Miller's ascension. X/PeteHegseth

Hegseth amplified a similar photo posted by Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, and then retweeted a post about Miller by White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.

Hegseth did mention Wiles in a positive light, though only indirectly, by retweeting another post from Cheung.

“I will always be indebted to @SusieWiles for bringing me back into Trump World during the in-between period,” Cheung wrote. “She didn’t have to, but she did. Her kindness and grace, along with an unrelenting will to win for President Trump speaks to her unimpeachable character. Thank you, Susie!”

Wiles, 69, was reportedly angling to make Hegseth, 46, take the fall after the GOP’s disastrous midterms. Additionally, the two have reportedly butted heads since 2024.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast about Hegseth’s thoughts on Wiles leaving the administration, and whether he thinks his job is now more secure.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and U.S. acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, delivers remarks at an event with National Guard soldiers at Meridian Hill Park, site of recently re-opened fountains touted by the Trump administration, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 2, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Wiles’ exit may take some of the focus off of Hegseth’s future in the Trump administration. Republican lawmakers and allies have reportedly been pushing to have Hegseth take the blame for the GOP’s loss of the House and Senate, as the Iran war and the affordability crisis it worsened weighed on voters.

Trump, 80, acknowledged this week that he has been getting calls to remove Hegseth, but has so far publicly stood by him, telling ABC News he has “every intention” of keeping him.

In one possible exit strategy that was reportedly under discussion, Tennessee Gov.-elect Marsha Blackburn would appoint Hegseth to fill the Senate seat she will vacate when she takes office as governor in January. But a Republican operative in the state shut down the notion on Friday.

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