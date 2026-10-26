 Skip to main content
NOBEL IN DEFEAT

Ally Throws Trump’s Foul-Mouthed Insult Back in His Face

Donald Trump threw a swearing, campaign-trail temper tantrum because he didn’t get the Peace Prize.

By Leigh Kimmins

Norway’s foreign minister has issued a perfect response after President Donald Trump threw a foul-mouthed tantrum at the European country.

The 80-year-old, apparently still annoyed that the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to South African jurist and human rights champion Navi Pillay instead of himself earlier this month, branded Norway a “s--thouse country” at a campaign rally on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center in Port Huron, Michigan, on October 25, 2026.
SORE LOSER

Trump, 80, Hurls Foul-Mouthed Insult at Ally in Tantrum

Ewan Palmer

Now, Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has delivered a swift reality check, suggesting Trump is just worked up because of his party’s stuttering election campaign.

US President Donald Trump attends a rally, in support of Republican US Senate candidate, former US Representative Mike Rogers, ahead of the midterm elections, at an entertainment complex in Port Huron, Michigan, US, October 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Trump blasted Norway during a rally in Port Huron, Michigan.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Eide noted that the president “is currently in the midst of an election campaign that perhaps isn’t going very well for his party, and that leads him to say a lot of things.”

Speaking in a radio interview with national broadcaster NRK, Eide reminded Trump that “he knows very well that the Nobel Committee is independent.”

The foreign minister added, “We have reminded him of that, in case anyone is wondering, and that is still the case.”

The backlash comes after Trump flew into a rage during a political rally in Port Huron, Michigan, complaining that the Oslo-based panel snubbed him despite his claims that he “settled eight wars and I’ve got two more coming.”

“So I’m not in love with Norway. Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a s--thouse country, actually,” he told the crowd, suggesting he would ban immigrants from the Nordic nation over his bruised ego.

“I don’t want anything to do with Norway, because I didn’t get the Nobel Prize ... So I don’t want anybody from Norway.”

WARSAW, POLAND - OCTOBER 13: Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide listens to fellow panelists during the Day 2 panel discussion titled 'The Return of Power Politics: Europe Between War and Rivalry' on the Warsaw Stage at the 13th Warsaw Security Forum (WSF 2026) in Warsaw, Poland, on October 13, 2026. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The bitter insults mark a dramatic U-turn. Just days earlier at a campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, the U.S. leader used the exact same “s--thouse” slur against Libya, Yemen, Haiti, and Somalia, while pining for Nordic arrivals instead: “Why can’t we take people from like, well, Norway, Sweden?”

The diplomatic spat highlights an ongoing fixation for the president, who aggressively lobbied for the diplomatic award and previously called his loss an “indelible stain on the country of Norway.”

In 2025, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who later gave Trump the physical award.

Organizations hosting the process took the commander-in-chief’s public campaign in stride. Kristian Berg Harpviken, director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, noted that officials “register that the interest for the Nobel peace prize is high and that people are lobbying to get it in many different ways.”

Despite the administration’s childish insults, foreign officials are taking the high road. “We place great value on our long-standing relationship with the United States, and our foreign policy remains robust,” Eide said, dismissing the administration’s noise as the U.S. government shows no signs of adopting official policy changes on Norwegian immigration.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Leigh Kimmins
Leigh KimminsReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW