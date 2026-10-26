SORE LOSER Sulking Trump, 80, Hurls Foul-Mouthed Insult at Ally in Petty Tantrum The president has been repeatedly overlooked for the one honor he craves the most.

Donald Trump threw a tantrum and declared Norway a “s--thouse” country after he was once again snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The 80-year-old president appeared at a midterm campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, where he brought up old grievances about being overlooked for the prestigious prize for the second year in a row.

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Despite launching a war against Iran that has no end in sight and attacking Venezuela while toppling its president, Nicolás Maduro, Trump has frequently claimed he should be awarded the Nobel Prize because of his bonkers claim to have ended eight other conflicts.

This year’s prize was awarded to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, a former U.N. human rights chief and judge, for her work promoting peace and international law. In 2025, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Navi Pillay has previously spoken out against Donald Trump's controversial “peace plan" for Gaza following the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Valentin Flauraud/Valentin Flauraud/File Photo via Reuters

“No other president settled eight wars. Obama got the Nobel Prize about two weeks after he got into office, and he had no idea why he got it,” Trump told the crowd.

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“I said to our great first lady, ‘First lady, I get the Nobel Prize in two weeks,’ and it’ll be an honor, you know. I feel much better about saving all those lives.

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“And it was announced, and it was gotten by a woman that nobody ever heard of. I said, What about me? Do they do two of them?” Trump added. “So I’m not in love with Norway. Frankly, Norway sucks. Norway has become a s--thouse country, actually.”

Trump caused international outrage during his first term after he allegedly referred to African nations as “s--thole” countries during a closed-door immigration meeting with U.S. lawmakers. Trump initially denied making the racist remarks in 2018 before later admitting he had used the term to describe countries such as Haiti and Somalia.

“And we had a meeting, and I say, ‘Why is it we only take people from s--thole countries, right?’ Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few? Let us have a few from Denmark,” Trump said during a December 2025 rally in Pennsylvania.

However, Trump is now suggesting that he does not want the U.S. to accept any immigrants from Norway after being overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize—an honor awarded by a five-member panel on the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Donald Trump was supposed to be boosting Michigan Senate hopeful Mike Rogers’ election chances by appearing at the rally. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“Somali? I’ve had it with them. I much prefer Denmark. I must say, they’ll say, ‘Isn’t that a terrible thing?’ No, we got to be honest with each other, don’t we? Denmark, take them. Sweden, Norway. I don’t think so,” he added. “I don’t want anybody from Norway. I don’t want anything to do with Norway.”

During a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York, earlier this month, Trump complained that the decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize this year was “disgraceful and embarrassing” and had left an “indelible stain” on Norway.

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