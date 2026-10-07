PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS Amazon Just Dropped Hundreds of New Beauty Deals for Fall Prime Day Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is brimming with discounted bestsellers from premium brands like Paula’s Choice, Tarte, Westmore Beauty, Laura Geller, and more. The Daily Beast/Amazon

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission. Prices are accurate at the time of publication and subject to change.

Amazon’s highly anticipated Prime Big Deal Days event (aka fall Prime Day) officially kicks off on Oct. 6 for two days of sitewide savings of up to 40 percent. Amazon’s October Prime Day beauty deals span from makeup and skincare to wellness and supplements—including plenty of beauty scores on masstige, drugstore, and premium brands.

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Many of the featured beauty brands on sale (Westmore Beauty, Laura Geller, Paula’s Choice, Medicube, and more) right now rarely get marked down, so this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some of your pricier holy grail products or treat yourself to a new splurge without the dreaded buyer’s remorse from paying full price.

Keep in mind that you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals, but you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not ready to commit for the entire year.

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Scroll down to see a few discounted beauty items our editors are adding to their carts for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026.

Amazon $ 25 IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ Full Coverage Foundation Infused with a blend of line-smoothing skincare ingredients, moisturizer, and SPF 50, this medium-to-full coverage complexion formula is a true triple threat. Formulated for mature skin, this second-skin foundation instantly blurs the appearance of fine lines, redness, dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and enlarged pores, while niacinamide and hyaluronic acid help lift discoloration and restore skin plumpness over time. Find out why this multitasking CC cream is backed by over 30,000 glowing reviews while it's 35 percent off. Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 25 Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré This multitasking French pharmacy moisturizer, makeup remover, and primer has been a staple in makeup artists’ kits for decades. The hydrating yet non-greasy formula primes the skin for makeup, leaving a velvet-soft finish while filling in pores and plumping fine lines. Grab a tube (or two!) while it’s 20 percent off. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 34 Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector Westmore Beauty’s waterproof, sweat-proof, and transfer-resistant body makeup instantly blurs sun spots, bruises, cellulite, and veins. It’s basically like liquid pantyhose in a tube and the perfect alternative to self-tanner when you’re in a pinch. Right now, you can score the viral formula for 30 percent off. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 15 Pura D'or Hair Thinning Therapy Scalp Serum for Fuller Thick Hair Enriched with a potent blend of circulation-boosting caffeine, peptides, and rosemary extract, this all-natural hair growth serum helps fortify the scalp to promote a healthier hair growth cycle and less shedding. The sulfate-free and color-safe formula feels lightweight and non-greasy, making it ideal for thin hair and oily scalps. Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 20 Tarte Shape Tape Full-Coverage Creaseless Soft Matte Concealer If you’re looking for a creaseproof, long-wearing, and brightening concealer, Tarte’s iconic Shape Tape concealer is second to none. Now’s the perfect time to try the full-coverage concealer—it’s 40 percent off for a limited time. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 15 Tangle Teezer Matte Ultimate Detangler Brush for Wet & Dry Hair If you’re looking for a gentle, breakage-proof detangling brush, you cannot go wrong with any of Tangle Teezer’s cult-favorite hairbrushes. I've been using them for years (including with my new hair extensions) and will never look back. From now through the end of the sale, take 25 percent off the brand's full collection, including bestselling Ultimate Detangler. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 26 Paula's Choice SKIN Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant I was introduced to Paula’s Choice by a dermatologist who recommended this BHA Exfoliant for my congested pores years ago and have been loyal to it ever since. While the dark spot-erasing elixir is already reasonably priced, I’ll be stockpiling while it’s 20 percent off. See At Amazon

Amazon $ 21 Laura Geller Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation Dubbed as one of the best anti-aging foundations on the market, Laura Geller’s fan-favorite Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation delivers natural-looking color correction while blurring the appearance of texture and fine lines. Find out what all of the hype is about while it’s marked down. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 52 Symbiome The Ceremony Matcha Mask Enriched with ceremonial-grade matcha and fermented botanical oils, this luxury face mask instantly lifts redness, soothes irritation, and imparts a healthy glow. The microbiome-conscious formula strengthens the skin barrier, boosts radiance, and addresses dehydration in just 15 minutes. Grab a tube now while it’s 20 percent off. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 15 Medicube Zero Pore Pads These affordable K-beauty exfoliating pads have gone viral for a reason—they slough away dead skin for a polished, bright, and even complexion without causing redness or irritation. I have sensitive skin, and these are the only pads of their kind that don’t leave my skin looking like a ripe tomato for hours after a swipe. Find out what all of the hype is about while they’re 52 percent off. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 15 TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum This top-selling antioxidant serum is already wallet-friendly, but for the next two weeks, you can score it for 20 percent off. The anti-aging serum is infused with brightening vitamin C and line-filling hyaluronic acid, and moisturizing vitamin E for a youthful complexion. Backed by over 150,000 five-star reviews, the bestseller is a must-have for any morning skincare routine. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 32 Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream This cult-favorite, sensitive-skin-friendly cream calms irritation, locks in moisture for up to 24 hours, and doesn’t clog pores. Shop At Amazon

Amazon Shark FlexStyle Hair Dryer Shark’s beloved damage-reducing FlexStyle hair styler rarely gets marked down—find out why beauty editors love it while it’s almost 40 percent off. See At Amazon

Amazon $ 108 Osmosis StemFactor Growth Factor Exosome Facial Treatment Osmosis’ advanced growth factor serum rarely goes on sale. This week, take 20 percent off select bestselling anti-aging formulas, including its hero temFactor Growth Factor Exosome Facial Treatment. Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 10 Grace & stella Under Eye Brightener Roller This depuffing eye serum features a cooling rollerball applicator to quell swelling and perk up tired eyes instantly—no frozen spoons required. Score the new-and-improved depuffing serum while it’s just $10. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 16 LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask This Korean beauty lip mask is one of Amazon’s bestsellers for a reason. The formula is rich and nourishing, yet doesn’t feel sticky. See At Amazon

Amazon $ 14 LUSETA Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth Essential Oil Treatment Score this top-rated hair thinning treatment for 35 percent off ahead of Prime Day. The lightweight, circulation-boosting oil helps nourish the scalp, fostering faster hair growth and reduced breakage. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 15 COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Serum This TikTok-viral Korean beauty staple has become the go-to serum for those seeking the coveted glass skin effect. Grab a bottle now while it’s on rare sale. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 25 Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara Lancôme has long been known for formulating some of the best mascaras of all time, and this one is no exception. Snag a tube (or two) while it’s 15 percent off. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 350 iRestore LED Light Therapy Face Mask If you’ve been waiting to invest in an LED light therapy mask, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score stellar deals on pricier beauty tech devices. Score 30 percent off this top-rated mask with a qualifying purchase. Shop At Amazon

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