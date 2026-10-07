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Amazon’s highly anticipated Prime Big Deal Days event (aka fall Prime Day) officially kicks off on Oct. 6 for two days of sitewide savings of up to 40 percent. Amazon’s October Prime Day beauty deals span from makeup and skincare to wellness and supplements—including plenty of beauty scores on masstige, drugstore, and premium brands.
Many of the featured beauty brands on sale (Westmore Beauty, Laura Geller, Paula’s Choice, Medicube, and more) right now rarely get marked down, so this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some of your pricier holy grail products or treat yourself to a new splurge without the dreaded buyer’s remorse from paying full price.
Keep in mind that you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals, but you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not ready to commit for the entire year.
Scroll down to see a few discounted beauty items our editors are adding to their carts for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026.
Amazon
$25
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ Full Coverage Foundation
Infused with a blend of line-smoothing skincare ingredients, moisturizer, and SPF 50, this medium-to-full coverage complexion formula is a true triple threat. Formulated for mature skin, this second-skin foundation instantly blurs the appearance of fine lines, redness, dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and enlarged pores, while niacinamide and hyaluronic acid help lift discoloration and restore skin plumpness over time. Find out why this multitasking CC cream is backed by over 30,000 glowing reviews while it's 35 percent off.
This multitasking French pharmacy moisturizer, makeup remover, and primer has been a staple in makeup artists’ kits for decades. The hydrating yet non-greasy formula primes the skin for makeup, leaving a velvet-soft finish while filling in pores and plumping fine lines. Grab a tube (or two!) while it’s 20 percent off.
Westmore Beauty’s waterproof, sweat-proof, and transfer-resistant body makeup instantly blurs sun spots, bruises, cellulite, and veins. It’s basically like liquid pantyhose in a tube and the perfect alternative to self-tanner when you’re in a pinch. Right now, you can score the viral formula for 30 percent off.
Enriched with a potent blend of circulation-boosting caffeine, peptides, and rosemary extract, this all-natural hair growth serum helps fortify the scalp to promote a healthier hair growth cycle and less shedding. The sulfate-free and color-safe formula feels lightweight and non-greasy, making it ideal for thin hair and oily scalps.
Tarte Shape Tape Full-Coverage Creaseless Soft Matte Concealer
If you’re looking for a creaseproof, long-wearing, and brightening concealer, Tarte’s iconic Shape Tape concealer is second to none. Now’s the perfect time to try the full-coverage concealer—it’s 40 percent off for a limited time.
If you’re looking for a gentle, breakage-proof detangling brush, you cannot go wrong with any of Tangle Teezer’s cult-favorite hairbrushes. I've been using them for years (including with my new hair extensions) and will never look back. From now through the end of the sale, take 25 percent off the brand's full collection, including bestselling Ultimate Detangler.
I was introduced to Paula’s Choice by a dermatologist who recommended this BHA Exfoliant for my congested pores years ago and have been loyal to it ever since. While the dark spot-erasing elixir is already reasonably priced, I’ll be stockpiling while it’s 20 percent off.
Laura Geller Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation
Dubbed as one of the best anti-aging foundations on the market, Laura Geller’s fan-favorite Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation delivers natural-looking color correction while blurring the appearance of texture and fine lines. Find out what all of the hype is about while it’s marked down.
Enriched with ceremonial-grade matcha and fermented botanical oils, this luxury face mask instantly lifts redness, soothes irritation, and imparts a healthy glow. The microbiome-conscious formula strengthens the skin barrier, boosts radiance, and addresses dehydration in just 15 minutes. Grab a tube now while it’s 20 percent off.
These affordable K-beauty exfoliating pads have gone viral for a reason—they slough away dead skin for a polished, bright, and even complexion without causing redness or irritation. I have sensitive skin, and these are the only pads of their kind that don’t leave my skin looking like a ripe tomato for hours after a swipe. Find out what all of the hype is about while they’re 52 percent off.
This top-selling antioxidant serum is already wallet-friendly, but for the next two weeks, you can score it for 20 percent off. The anti-aging serum is infused with brightening vitamin C and line-filling hyaluronic acid, and moisturizing vitamin E for a youthful complexion. Backed by over 150,000 five-star reviews, the bestseller is a must-have for any morning skincare routine.
This depuffing eye serum features a cooling rollerball applicator to quell swelling and perk up tired eyes instantly—no frozen spoons required. Score the new-and-improved depuffing serum while it’s just $10.
LUSETA Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth Essential Oil Treatment
Score this top-rated hair thinning treatment for 35 percent off ahead of Prime Day. The lightweight, circulation-boosting oil helps nourish the scalp, fostering faster hair growth and reduced breakage.
If you’ve been waiting to invest in an LED light therapy mask, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score stellar deals on pricier beauty tech devices. Score 30 percent off this top-rated mask with a qualifying purchase.
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