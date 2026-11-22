PSYCHO DRAMA ‘American Psycho’ Movie Suffers Brutal Blow Patrick Bateman’s return to the big screen has suffered a killer setback. Hulton Archive/Getty Images # 2

Luca Guadagnino’s long-promised new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho has suffered a killer setback. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker revealed during a Saturday appearance on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast that he is no longer attached to direct the film. “American Psycho had a fantastic script by Scott Z. Burns,” Guadagnino said. “Unfortunately, it’s not happening for me as we speak.” Lionsgate announced the project in October 2024, with Guadagnino set to direct a fresh adaptation of Ellis’ controversial 1991 novel rather than remake the 2000 cult classic starring Christian Bale as murderous investment banker Patrick Bateman. The Call Me by Your Name director had already cast doubt on the project in October, telling Vulture he might tackle it “maybe one day.” It remains unclear whether Lionsgate will find another director or kill the project altogether. Guadagnino, meanwhile, seems eager to get back behind the camera. “I’m now hungry for doing another movie,” he told Deadline. His latest film, Artificial, which chronicles the boardroom drama surrounding OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s 2023 firing and rapid reinstatement, stars Andrew Garfield. It is set to open on Christmas Day.

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