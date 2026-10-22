‘FEELING GREAT’ Amy Schumer Reveals Her Weight After 1 Year on Mounjaro The Emmy-winning comedian showed off her trim figure in a wetsuit. Kevork Djansezian/Reuters

Amy Schumer is showing off her weight-loss transformation and thanking the popular medication that helped her achieve it.

In a photo posted to her Instagram stories, Schumer posed in a wetsuit on a boat at sea, wearing sunglasses, with her hair slicked back and a diving mask in hand.

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“Thanks monjouro!” she wrote over the photo, misspelling Mounjaro, the popular weight-loss drug she has been on for over a year.

Amy Schumer thanked a popular weight-loss drug for keeping her weight stable. Instagram/Amy Schumer

“Weighing in at 150 for a year now,” the 45-year-old Emmy-winning comedian wrote on the Instagram story, first reported by Parade. She added that she was “feeling great.”

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In a since-deleted Instagram video from March 2025, Schumer revealed that she was taking Mounjaro and “having a really good experience.” She has dropped 50 pounds while taking the dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist.

Amy Schumer in February 2025 and in April 2026. TheStewartofNY/WireImage;Jeenah Moon/Reuters

In December 2025, Schumer said that she lost weight out of necessity.

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“I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared,” she wrote.

Schumer was diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome in 2024, a rare hormonal disorder that is typically curable but can be fatal if left untreated. She figured it was caused by the steroid injections she took to treat her scars from her breast reduction and cesarean section.

She added, “Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight.”

Amy Schumer was trolled for her “puffy” appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in February 2024. She said the online bullying led to a diagnosis. NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Before Mounjaro, Schumer had tried another similar weight loss drug, Ozempic, but did not enjoy the experience as much.

In a January 2025 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Schumer said she was “bedridden” and vomiting after trying the medication.

Amy Schumer with her Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Mike Blake/Reuters

The wetsuit photo was taken on a family trip Schumer made to Turks and Caicos with her 7-year-old son Gene.

Schumer shares her only child with her ex-husband, chef Chris Fischer, 46. The couple married in February 2018 but called it quits after seven years in December 2025.

Schumer filed for divorce in January in New York County court.

Amy Schumer and her ex-husband, Chris Fischer, in 2022. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Years before she started using weight-loss drugs, Schumer underwent liposuction.

In 2022, she said she weighed 170 pounds after the procedure.

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